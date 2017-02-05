Jonah Johnson added 15 points for R-T-R.

Ben White led the Raiders with 14 points and had six rebounds. Justin Dierks scored 12 points with eight rebounds and five assists, while Dalton Slinger scored 10 points.

Fulda is 8-9 and 4-6 in Red Rock Conference play, and plays Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman today.

R-T-R 41 74

Fulda 23 51

RRC 53, Lakeview 50

MARSHALL -- Red Rock Central’s proficiency behind the arc led the Falcons to a victory over Lakeview on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

RRC made seven 3-pointers.

Trevor Pederson led the Falcons with 15 points and had eight rebounds. He went over 1,000 career points in the first half.

Luke Engen scored 14 points for RRC (17-1, 11-0) and Brady Rasmussen scored eight points with seven assists.

Darrien Wallin led Lakeview with 13 points.

Lakeview 18 50

Red Rock Central 22 53

H-BC 56, A-H 54

MADISON, S.D. -- Hills-Beaver Creek and Alcester-Hudson (S.D.) went into halftime tied at 24, but the Patriots outscored their opponents by two after the break to seal the thrilling victory on Saturday.

Zach Scholten led H-BC with 19 points, while Dylan Forshey scored 10. Isaiah Vis and Preston Wilhelmi each scored eight.

Skoglund scored 22 points for A-H, while Doering scored 14 and had 15 rebounds.

A-H 24 54

H-BC 24 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RRC 72, Lakeview 52

MARSHALL -- Ramsey Piotter scored 15 points with nine steals, five assists and seven rebounds for Red Rock Central as it defeated Lakeview on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Haley Simonson scored 17 points with six assists, four steals and seven rebounds for RRD (19-3, 13-0). Kaitlyn Rindfleisch scored 15 points and Rachel Kedl scored 12.

Sadie Stelter led Lakeview with 22 points, while Brooklin Peltier scored 11.

Lakeview 28 52

Red Rock Central 48 72

R-T-R 74, Fulda 52

MARSHALL -- A weak second half held Fulda back in its loss to Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

The Raiders only scored 12 points in the second half, and only six in the first 17 minutes after the break.

Randi Tiesler and Evany Luna each scored 13 points for Fulda (8-12).

Fulda 40 52

R-T-R 43 74

H-BC 46, A-H 35

MADISON, S.D. -- Grace Bundesen’s double-double helped Hills-Beaver Creek past Alcester-Hudson (S.D.) on Saturday.

Bundesen scored 11 points with 10 rebounds for the Patriots, while Sidney Fick also scored 11.

A-H 15 35

H-BC 27 46

WRESTLING

S-O wins Section 7A Tournament

INWOOD, Iowa -- Six Sibley-Ocheyedan wrestlers placed first as the Generals won the Section 7A tournament with 245 points on Saturday, finishing well ahead of second-place West Sioux’s 209.

Trey Schuck (120 pounds), Zak Stanton (126 pounds), Dylan Schuck (145 pounds), Trent Kruger (170 pounds), Hunter Dejong (195 pounds), and Matt Naig (heavyweight) all finished first. Jose Flores (106 pounds), and Erik Olvera (220 pounds) finished second.

Naig, Kruger, and Dylan Schuck all had three pins at the tournament, while Trey Schuck and Hunter Dejong each had pins.

CL/G-LR wins Section 14AA Tournament, S-SO takes fourth

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Twelve Central Lyon/George-Little Rock wrestlers placed in the top three as CL/G-LR finished first at the Section 14AA wrestling tournament on Saturday, scoring 132.5 points. Sheldon-South O’Brien finished fourth with 141.5 points.

Gable Sieperda (132 pounds) and Austin Winkel (195 pounds) won their weight classes for CL/G-LR. Mitch Van Beek (138 pounds), Caleb Kramer (145 pounds), Bryce Vande Weerd (160 pounds), Bryce Bickenstaff (170 pounds), and Kolten Bus (182 pounds) each finished second. Dax Degroot (106 pounds), Cody Cramer (113 pounds), Seth Deatsch (120 pounds), Nile Christensen (126 pounds) and Jarrett Meyer (220 pounds) finished third.

Luke Jenness won the 182-pound weight class for S-SO, while Dakota Peters placed second at 126 pounds. Jacob Canales (120 pounds), Gavin Leng (132 pounds), Dakota Johannes (138 pounds) and Bobby Beldt (152 pounds) finished third.

Worthington takes second at Mankato East Invite

MANKATO -- Worthington scored 164 points as it placed second at the Mankato East Invitational on Saturday, behind only Le Sueur-Henderson’s 179.5. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove finished sixth with 121.5 points.

“Second place out of 10 teams is a great day,” Worthington head coach Mark Prunty said. “We had five finalists and four champions. Mason Byrne got his first tournament first place of his high school career.”

Jacob Prunty won the 120-pound class with three pins for the Trojans. Mason Byrne won the 170-pound class with two pins and a decision. Vince Riley won the 182-pound class with two pins and a decision. Nic Putnam won the heavyweight class with two pins. Brandon Kempema finished second at 195 pounds.

Five T-M-B/W-WG wrestlers placed third in their weight classes, including Anthony Axford (138 pounds), Trevor Eisfold (152 pounds), Nash Mayer (160 pounds), Jace Paplow (170 pounds), and Austin Bucholz (195 pounds).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Luverne 2, Prairie Centre 2, OT

LUVERNE -- Prairie Centre scored two goals in the third period to tie Luverne at 2-2. Neither side scored in the overtime.

Kenzie Christianson scored the game-tying goal for PC with an assist by Ally Ecker. Abby Ecker scored the first goal for PC with an assist by Christianson.

Mariah Aukes opened the scoring for Luverne in the first period with assists from Maddie Dinger and Regan Feit. Madison Crabtree extended the Cardinals’ lead to 2-0 with a goal in the second period with an assist by Aukes.

Luverne goalie Emilie Bartels saved 47 goals. Mackenzie Och saved eight shots for PC.

Prairie Centre 0 0 2 0 -- 2

Luverne 1 1 0 0 -- 2