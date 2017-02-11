If the NHL does not send its players, it could have major implications on the next NCAA season.

USA Hockey and Hockey Canada would likely have to fill its roster from players in European leagues, lower-tier pro leagues in North American, and, yes, college hockey.

This could have both positive and negative effects for the teams.

On the positive side, it could help keep star players in college hockey for an extra season.

First-round NHL draft picks like North Dakota's Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks), Boston College's Colin White (Ottawa Senators) and Boston University's Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes) will be getting contract offers at the end of this season.

But if there's a potential to play in the Olympic Games if they stay, it could help lure them back to school for one more year.

On the negative side, a handful of college teams could be losing their star player or players for a month during the February stretch run.

This is something the UND women's hockey team dealt with in 2014. It lost star players Michelle Karvinen, Susanna Tapani and Tanja Eisenschmid for a month during the 2014 Sochi Games. But they were all back before the playoffs.

College hockey teams have to hope that they do enough to get into the NCAA tournament — and those players would be back well before the NCAAs begin.

It's a sacrifice nearly all coaches are happy to make.

Having an Olympic-caliber player for four or five months of the season is a lot better than not having them at all.

It also raises the profile of the college and gives the sport exposure.

The exercise is common on the women's side, where they have to play series without star players every once in awhile.

This weekend, No. 2 Minnesota Duluth is playing at No. 1 Wisconsin without its leading scorer, Lara Stalder, because she's at an Olympic qualifier.

The women's coaches manage it because the benefits outweigh the negatives.

Depending on what happens with the NHL players, men's teams may go through the same next season.