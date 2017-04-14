MURPHY: Wild can't let Allen's big game shake them

Jake Allen is no Jiggy, who tormented the Wild with three shutouts during Anaheim's four-game sweep in the 2003 Western Conference finals, but the plucky Blues goalie is this close to becoming Minnesota's 2017 grim reaper after his spectacular 51-save performance secured St. Louis' 2-1 overtime victory in Game 1 of this already captivating quarterfinal series.

There is a fine line between the Wild granting Allen his due and allowing him to cast a spell over their stymied shooters. One heartbreaking loss does not constitute a debilitating crisis, despite the predictable social media angst spewing from an understandably fatalistic fan base.

Now, if Allen is an octopus again in Game 2 Friday night and the Wild squeeze their sticks into sawdust on the bench, call your shrink.

"I don't think he's in our head," center Eric Staal insisted Thursday, barely 12 hours after the Wild victimized at midnight. "We're just going to continue to do what we do.

"I think we're going to get some breaks around the net. He made some good saves. He played well. I think if we continue to do what we do, get around that net, play the way we can, we're going to get something, for sure."

The Wild were not just stating the obvious to maintain appearances. Their confidence is genuine, and it should be.

Minnesota monopolized the puck, tilted the ice and produced a week's worth of quality scoring chances over four periods of electrifying play.

"The key is not to let them get too down," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "I do think we played a pretty good game. It was a real man's game, battles everywhere out there. But it's one of those games that could have gone either way."

Fragility doomed the Wild during the Mike Yeo era, so it was ironic that the half-season Blues coach reaped the rewards of his team's steely resolve in the face of Minnesota's relentless pressure.

Meanwhile, the Wild reported for duty Thursday "ticked off," according to Boudreau.

"I don't think they were, 'Oh, woe is me'-type thing. Just let's get back at it, and let's go."

Boudreau, on notice to exorcise his own playoff demons, struck a note of self-deprecation at the end of his news conference when he was asked whether the Wild were healthy.

"As far as I know," he said. "Mentally, I'm a basket case."

Losing home ice advantage will do that. Still, the Wild are not in free fall. Not yet, anyway. They do not have to make any wholesale repairs to their well-tuned engine.

They jammed the accelerator from the opening face-off and did not let up for more than 58 minutes, forcing overtime with 22.7 seconds remaining on Zach Parise's gut-check goal with Devan Dubnyk on the bench for an extra attacker.

Sure, they need to battle through the Blues' unapologetic dragnet to pounce on Allen's generous rebounds and finish around the net. And the Wild cannot expect to just flip the switch and dominate again without putting in the work.

The only way to chill a hot goaltender is to keep the heat on full blast.

"It's going to be a test of will," defenseman Ryan Suter said. "You've just got to stick with your game plan. You can't deviate from what you're doing. Just keep going."

Teams can preach day and night about discipline, puck control and playing as a five-man unit, but playoff series always seem to pivot on a goaltender stealing a game or two. Allen took the loot in Game 1, and the Blues were sheepishly counting it the day after.

"Jake was unbelievable; I think everybody knows that," said captain Alex Pietrangelo. "Got away with a win there."

Allen's play was merely a continuation of his late-season surge.

He was 16-7-2 with a .938 save percentage and three shutouts after Yeo took over in early February, when Allen was mired in a six-game losing streak. That included a 2-1 victory March 5 at Xcel Energy Center.

Fourteen years ago, Giguere and his Michelin Man pads shattered the Wild's confidence and their Cinderella slippers during an historic postseason in which he set an overtime playoff shutout streak of 168 minutes, 27 seconds.

Allen's OT blank slate against the Wild stands at 17:38.

Shh! Did you hear that noise?

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.