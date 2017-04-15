All eyes on Gopher quarterback prospects

Croft, who redshirted last year after serving as Mitch Leidner's backup in 2015, connected on a 47-yard long ball to 6-foot-5 wide receiver Rashad Still on the opening snap. Croft went 5 for 6 for 77 yards on his opening two drives, which ended with rushing touchdowns from Rodney Smith and Jonathan Femi-Cole.

"(Croft) did a tremendous job marching down the field multiple times," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said.

Croft and Conor Rhoda — a fifth-year senior and Leidner's backup a year ago — are the top two candidates in the battle to win Minnesota's starting quarterback job when the Gophers open the season against Buffalo on Aug. 31.

Croft finished 8 for 13 for 109 yards, while Rhoda finished 8 for 12 and 70 yards. Both QBs ran plays in a vanilla playbook and neither threw a touchdown pass nor interception against different combinations of the first-team defense and its reserves. Croft-to-Still on the first play, for instance, came with walk-on cornerback Dorborwulu Cooper in coverage.

In front of an estimated 5,000 fans, Fleck's plan was to spice up the spring scrimmage with other drills to alleviate the demands on only five healthy offensive linemen. A running clock and Fleck's ad hoc scoring format had the Maroon prevailing over the Gold 42-40, but the focus Saturday, as in fall camp, will be on the starting quarterback.

Fleck and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca have said during spring practices that a final decision might not occur until mid-August.

"It makes me hungry, really, because there is no complacency even if they name a starter today or tomorrow," Croft said. "There are still gonna be plays and you need to be hungry each and every day to get better."

Rhoda was sacked once apiece on his opening two drives and Still dropped a pass on the second series, but Rhoda completed five consecutive passes before the clock ran out on the first half.

"I thought that Conor made some nice decisions," Fleck said.

Rhoda said the spring was an acclimation period to the new offense and he welcomes someone gunning for the same spot.

"As far as the competition goes, I think it's gone great," Rhoda said. "It's awesome having somebody like Demry with his skill level to push me and vice versa, and I think we both had areas up here this spring and areas down here."

Fleck praised Croft's athleticism, recalling the video the football program posted on Twitter wishing the men's basketball team good luck in the NCAA tournament in March. It included Croft dunking a basketball.

"That wasn't a substitute, a stunt double; that was him," Fleck said. "Incredibly athletic."

One of Fleck's first orders of business once he was hired at Minnesota was to offer Rhoda a scholarship. Toward the end of spring ball, Fleck saw how Croft had progressed from being often sacked in the early practices to making plays when the pocket broke down later amid their 13 practices since March 7.

"I think he was able to create the second play and let the second play take its course. And if it did, he was able to distribute," Fleck said. "If he wasn't able to distribute, he tucked it and ran and got some yards."

Overall, Fleck said the quarterback play has a "long way to go" before the season opener. "It takes a long time," he continued. "It takes time to develop a quarterback. It's not like, 'Hey, here's the system, here's a quarterback. Wow, voila, here we go.' "