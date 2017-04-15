Santana, Twins blank White Sox in dominating win

"Throw strikes," he thought to himself Saturday afternoon as the Target Field crowd of 25,938 stood and cheered a 6-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Squatting behind home plate, journeyman catcher Chris Gimenez looked past his pitcher for maybe the first time all day, stealing a glance at the scoreboard.

"I'm like, 'Oh, my God, we only gave up one hit,' " Gimenez said with a laugh. "I had no idea. I really didn't."

That's how effortlessly Santana carved through the same lineup he shut down six days earlier on the South Side of Chicago. When Avisail Garcia slapped Santana's 107th and final pitch, a slider, into the ground toward second baseman Eduardo Escobar, the heavy lifting was done.

Retiring 18 straight to close out his ninth career shutout (and second with the Twins), the slender 34-year-old with the elegant delivery lowered his earned-run average to 0.41. Santana's scoreless innings streak has reached 18.

White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez had the only hit off Santana, a one-out, line-drive single off a misplaced changeup in the third, and Garcia's leadoff walk in the fourth provided the only other base runner. Santana, who threw a two-hit shutout at the Oakland A's last July 6, struck out eight.

"Just an incredible start to a season," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It's one of those special ones that's going to be marked down in the history books here. You don't see one-hitters every day."

It was the 17th one-hitter in Twins history and the first since May 28, 2011, a combined achievement by Anthony Swarzak, Matt Capps and Alex Burnett. Swarzak, now with the White Sox, watched from the visiting bullpen Saturday.

The last complete-game one-hitter for the Twins was Aug. 31, 2007, by Scott Baker against the Kansas City Royals.

Santana said he felt even sharper than he did in his only no-hitter: July 27, 2011, in Cleveland, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. Shortstop Erick Aybar booted the first play of that start, and a wild pitch later that inning allowed Ezequiel Carrera to cross home in an eventual 3-1 win for the visitors.

Santana, who pitched for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic last month, also threw a one-hitter on June 16, 2012, against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Staked to a 5-0 lead in the first, Santana resisted the temptation to pitch to the scoreboard.

"That is hard, but I never try to do anything beyond my plan," he said. "I have a plan. I just try to put zeros on the board no matter what. That's what I did today."

Able to spot his two-seam fastball inside to both righties and lefties, Santana put away hitter after hitter with his trademark slider. Gimenez teased him afterward for shaking off the fastball in favor of the change to Narvaez, a light-hitting catcher who entered with just 113 career big-league at-bats.

"I told him after the game, 'If you would have listened to me and just thrown a fastball in, we would have thrown a no-hitter,' " Gimenez said. "He laughed. It was just a changeup that was left up. Shoot, it's the pitch he wants to throw. That one was his fault completely. I didn't have anything to do with that one."

The mood was light in the winning clubhouse after the Twins improved to 7-4 behind Santana's two-hour, 26-minute gem and an 11-hit attack led by leadoff man Robbie Grossman, who reached base four times, and Max Kepler, who contributed a double and a two-run triple.

Countrymen Miguel Sano, Jorge Polanco and Danny Santana helped Santana's cause with defensive gems on the left side. Sano grabbed Yolmer Sanchez's foul pop to start the eighth after a long run toward the tarpaulin, Polanco made a spinning stab-and-throw to get Garcia on a ball up the middle to end the sixth and Santana tracked down a Sanchez liner to start the fifth.

Santana threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of 29 batters, keeping his pitch count to 89 through seven innings and 96 through eight. Lefty Taylor Rogers began to warm up lightly in the ninth, just in case, but there was no denying Santana on this day.

"I knew if he had a quick eighth, he would probably want to finish it," Molitor said. "You don't want to get too carried away with the emotion of a guy having a one-hit shutout, but he deserved the chance. He earned the chance. I'm not sure how far I was going to go there, but it didn't matter. He made it quick."