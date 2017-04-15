Wild not ready to hit the panic button

That shot heard around the world — or at least around the Twin Cities — melted the rival Avalanche and propelled the Wild into the second round of the NHL playoffs.

It also came as a result of the Wild battling back from a 2-0 deficit after falling to the Avalanche in the first two games of that best-of-seven series.

So excuse the Wild if they aren't ready to hammer the panic button despite the fact they must dig themselves out of yet another 2-0 hole heading into Game 3 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon at Scottrade Center.

"Our approach was the same back then: Just try to get Game 3," said veteran winger Zach Parise, who was on the team that overcame the 2-0 deficit three years ago. "That's the only thing we can do right now."

Thirteen players on the current roster were a part of that best-of-seven series against the Avalanche three years ago. That said, veteran defenseman Jared Spurgeon hinted at the fact that this current roster might be better suited to complete the comeback.

"I think right now we have a deeper team than when we were playing the Avalanche," Spurgeon said. "You know, at the same time, it's going to take the exact same effort. We know everyone has to chip in, and that's a big thing we have had going for us this season. We have a lot of guys that can contribute. Now we have to step up and do it."

In that series against the Avalanche, the Wild won Game 3 in dramatic fashion — winger Mikael Granlund scored the game-winning goal in overtime — and followed up with another gritty win in Game 4 to level the series. Then, after dropping Game 5 on the road, the Wild dominated Game 6 at home before Niederreiter closed it out with his blistering wrist shot in Game 7.

Who was the coach of that team? None other than current Blues coach Mike Yeo.

Story lines. You've got to love them.

"I've been on that side with that group over there where were down 2-0 and came back to win a series," Yeo said. "I know that they're not going to go away lightly. They aren't just going to lose. We are going to have to beat them."

A main difference in that series against the Avalanche compared to this series against the Blues, is in that series from three years ago the Wild played Games 3 and 4 at home, while they'll play Games 3 and 4 on the road this time around.

"It's not easy being down 2-0," Niederreiter said. "At the same time, we have to take it game after game. They have to win two more games to win the series. We have to stick to the process and look at the next game and see what happens after that. Things can change so fast in any series."

"You've got to look small picture right now," Parise added. "You can't think about Games 1 and 2 right now. Just worry about (Game) 3 and not worry about Game 4. Just Game 3 right now. Then go from there. It's a little disheartening what happened in the first two games. It's over now."

Besides the members of that Wild squad from three years ago, coach Bruce Boudreau has his own experiences with falling behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven series.

So does veteran center Eric Staal, who watched his Carolina Hurricanes fall behind 2-0 in the first round during 2005-06 season before digging themselves out and going on to win the Stanley Cup.

As for Boudreau, he had it happen to him with the Washington Capitals during the 2008-09 season, and his team battled back to beat the New York Rangers in seven games. He also battled back from 2-0 deficits with the Anaheim Ducks twice in his final three years with franchise, managing to take 3-2 series leads, before bowing out to the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators, respectively.

"Well, I mention it to draw from the experience," Boudreau said when asked if he talks about those experiences to his team. "Just trying to explain to them that it's not as dire as they think."

It seems the Wild actually believe that as a sense of calm permeated throughout the the locker room heading into the pivotal Game 3. There also might not be a better place to blaze a comeback trail than in an opposing building, at least according to veteran winger Chris Stewart.

"You know, sometimes it's nice to get on the road and get away from the distractions at home," Stewart said. "You focus in and bond as a team, a couple good dinners, some good boys time, and get ready for (Game 3). ... As soon as that puck drops, we'll be ready to go."