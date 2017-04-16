Garcia's homer in 10th pushes White Sox past Twins

Sunday afternoon it was Avisail Garcia taking him deep on a 98-mph fastball. That two-run homer with two down in the 10th inning sent the Chicago White Sox to a 3-1 win and a series victory at Target Field.

On Friday night, Matt Davidson hit an 89-mph Pressly slider out to right in the seventh inning of a 2-1 win for the visitors. Ervin Santana’s one-hitter on Saturday kept the Twins from suffering their first series sweep of the season.

Moments before Garcia struck, Pressly (0-2) struck out Jose Abreu on a slider with the go-ahead run on third. That left the White Sox hitless in 17 at-bats this weekend with runners in scoring position, but Garcia changed all that with one swing of his veteran bat.

Going back to last weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, the White Sox had gone 32 consecutive at-bats without a hit with runners in scoring position.

Earlier, Brian Dozier showed his right knee is just fine, thank you. Flying around the bases with the first inside-the-park home run of his career, the Twins’ second baseman had no trouble traveling those 360 precious feet.

Rookie center fielder Jacob May had failed to glove Dozier’s fifth-inning rocket to the warning track, and the ball caromed far enough away toward straightaway center that there wasn’t even time for catcher Kevan Smith to apply a tag as Dozier slid home headfirst.

Dozier clapped his hands together in excitement and trotted back to the same home dugout where he was forced to watch Saturday’s game after undergoing tests on his sore knee earlier that morning.

In eight years of baseball at Target Field, Dozier’s was just the second inside-the-park homer by a Twin. The other came off the bat of Eduardo Nunez last June 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

An 18-inning shutout streak for Twins pitchers ended with Davidson’s game-tying sacrifice fly off reliever Matt Belisle in the eighth inning. That scored Abreu, who was hit by a 3-2 pitch with one out and took third on Garcia’s long single off the wall in right.

Byron Buxton gloved Davidson’s fly in medium center, but his throw hit the mound and kicked right, up the line, giving catcher Jason Castro no chance to tag Abreu.

Buxton also started the final game of last season with an inside-the-parker on the road against the White Sox. That had been the last such homer anywhere by a Twin until Dozier delivered his second of the year.

It was the 52nd inside-the-parker all-time for the Twins.

Left-hander Hector Santiago worked seven shutout innings on just six hits with six strikeouts to extend the good vibes of Ervin Santana’s one-hitter a day earlier. Santiago started 19 of 28 hitters with strike one and held the visitors hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position.