Sauerbrei family born to play ball

But on Monday, Easton was able to sit in the stands at Worthington Centennial Field and watch his little sister hold down the same position he has manned on the ballfield for years.

“It was a different feeling (to have them there),” said Payton. “At first, before the game, I was nervous. I was thinking, ‘This is going to be the one time they can see me play, I can’t mess up.’ But then the nerves went away and it was nice to have them there. I was really glad they could see it.”

Despite the nerves, she played well as the Trojans defeated Redwood Valley 3-1. She played so well in fact, that some of Easton’s teammates thought his sister showed him up a little bit.

“Some of his friends were sitting next to him and every time Payton would do something good, they’d make jokes,” coach Sauerbrei said. “When she stole second, they said, ‘Hey, she just doubled your career stolen bases.’ And she went into the hole to get a grounder and (Trojans baseball player) Shawn (Hurley) turned to him and said, ‘I’ve never seen you do that.’”

But Easton is not embarrassed to be compared to his sister. In fact, he swells with pride when given the opportunity to talk about the things she has accomplished in her short high school career.

“I think she’s a better athlete than me,” he said. “She’s a three-sport athlete and is playing as a freshman in softball and basketball. I like the family competition.I like to see her succeed more than me.”

It comes as no surprise that both Easton -- a 3-year varsity starter who signed a letter of intent to play college baseball at Minnesota West -- and Payton are such successful ballplayers. Baseball is in their blood, going back to Stacy’s dad who coached baseball and softball himself.

“I basically grew up on the diamond,” Stacy said. “My mom went into labor during a baseball game, that’s the story she always tells. It was the late innings of a close game and mom came up to the fence and said it was time. And dad asked if it could wait until the game was over and clearly, it couldn’t.”

Stacy has been the head baseball coach at WHS for six years and was an assistant for 12 years before that. As a player, he was an outfielder at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. His wife, Kari, played high school softball.

“It was always kind of a given that we were going to play ball, I guess,” Payton said. “Ever since we were little, it’s been part of our lives.”

Easton, Payton and younger brother Triston, 12, grew up riding buses to away games and sitting in dugouts while their dad coached. And they always showed interest in the game. When other kids would go and play on the swingset during games, Coach Sauerbrei says his kids would sit in the stands or in the dugout and watch intently.

“That wasn’t forced,” he said. “If they wanted to go play on the swingset, I would have let them. But they just wanted to watch the game.”

Payton and Easton both say they were about 5 years old when they started playing organized ball, but their real first experiences go back to playing a game they called “sock ball” in their basement. But they had to put an end to that when the game got a little too destructive.

“We’d break stuff in the house all the time,” Stacy said. “I’d pitch to them and they’d hit a rolled up sock. We broke the chandelier one time doing that, so sock ball was over.”

Being the coach’s kid can be a challenge, and Easton says there have definitely been times where he has felt extra pressure because of it.

“Having a dad as a coach is hard because you feel like you have to perform way better than everybody else,” he said. “But I got used to it over time. It’s not weird anymore.”

Likewise, coaching his son presents some challenges for Stacy, who knows what it’s like to be the coach’s son, as his dad coached him in football and basketball. When it came time for Easton to start on the varsity team, he felt extra pressure to make sure it was the right time to play him.

“It’s not easy coaching your kid, and it’s definitely not easy being the coach’s kid,” Coach Sauerbrei said. “Like Easton said, it’s not good enough for him to be as good as everybody else, he has to be better, especially when he was younger. He played on varsity as a sophomore and a couple games as a freshman. It’s tough knowing when do you make that decision.”

But it’s certainly not all bad. Stacy says it has been rewarding to coach his son and his friends and to see the relationships they have built together.

“It’s been a lot of fun, though, for me,” he said. “I’ve been coaching this group of boys since they were 9 and 10. So they are all such good friends. Shoot, they all came over and helped me move a dog house after practice on Friday.”

And Easton is considering following in his dad’s footsteps and becoming a teacher and a coach. He is going to Minnesota West for a year, where after taking courses there during high school, he will get a 2-year degree in one year, and then will move on to another college.

“I will probably be an English teacher, too, maybe physical education, but probably English,” he said. “I also want to become a writer. And I’ve always been good with kids.”