Canadian Henderson tames strong winds for fourth LPGA win

Henderson is just 19 years old and now owns four career victories on the LPGA Tour.

The Canadian won for the first time this year, claiming a two-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie on Sunday.

Henderson, whose first victory came in 2015 at the Cambia Portland Classic as a non-LPGA member, closed with a 66 in the final round for a 72-hole total of 17-under 263 on the Blythefield Country Club course.

Par was reduced to 69 because of flooding at No. 5 that turned the hole from a par 5 to a par 3.

The teen became the 15th different winner on the LPGA Tour in 2017 and the first from Canada. She also is the youngest winner on the tour this year.

"Just super-excited right now," Henderson said. "I played really steady golf today. ... The leaderboard is packed. There are so many great names up there, so to finish on top is really exciting.

Henderson, who led after the first two rounds, was simply solid in a final round that did not include a bogey. She began with six pars before making back-to-back birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 and then adding one more birdie at No. 11.

"I was kind of surprised when I looked at the leaderboard and I had a two-shot lead on the 18th green," Henderson said. "Super happy and I'm just glad it's done and I finally have my fourth win."

Henderson was also excited to win on Father's Day with her parents following her and her sister as her caddie.

"This morning, (my Dad) said, 'Do it for me,' so this is definitely for him," Henderson said. "He's my coach, my best friend and a great father, so thank you, Dad!"

Wie, who hasn't won this year on the tour, made a run by going 4 under on the first eight holes but had to settle for pars the rest of the way en route to a closing 65.

"It was tough out there," Wie said. "The wind just started blowing and it was just interesting."

Thompson was steady all week but finished with a 69 and fell short of a victory for the second straight week. Last week, she lost in a playoff at the Manulife LPGA Classic.

In a three-way tie for third at 266 were Su Oh, Madelene Sagstrom and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Oh ran off four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the front nine and added two more birdies plus a bogey on the back to post the best final-round score of the three in that group with a 64. Sagstrom shot 65 and Jutanugarn closed with a 66.

Another stroke back were Daniella King (65), Carlota Ciganda (67) and Hyo Joo Kim (68).