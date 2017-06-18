The Cubs scored nine runs in the first two innings and led by as many as seven runs before Luverne mounted the comeback. After Worthington scored five in the first and four in the second, the Redbirds made a pitching change and inserted Connor Crabtree and momentum shifted. He struck out 11 batters while allowing three hits and one run in his five innings of work.

Meanwhile Luverne’s bats heated up with a three-run fourth and a four-run fifth.

The four runs in the fifth gave the Redbirds their first lead of the game 10-9. Cody Christensen drove in Brooks Maurer with a bases-loaded sac fly to make it 9-7 in the fifth. Wenninger tied the game up at 9 with a two-out, two-run triple. He then came in on an infield single by Phil Paquette.

In the sixth, Worthington’s Josh Wasmund answered with a solo home run to knot it back up at 10. The homer was Wasmund’s second of the game. He finished the game 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three runs, 4 RBIs and reached on an error. Ryan Lee was 2-for-3 with two runs and 2 RBIs.

All nine Cubs batters went to the plate in the first inning and Adam Munkel, Wasmund, Justin Saufley, Nathan Russell, and Lee all crossed home.

Justin Saufley pitched six innings for the Cubs, allowing 10 runs on 16 hits, striking out six ith one walk. Ryan Swanson pitched the seventh inning.

The top of the Redbirds’ lineup came up big as leadoff man Cody Christensen was 3-for-4 with two runs and 3 RBIs, while Wenninger was 2-for-2 with three runs, 4 RBIs, a sacrifice fly and was hit by a pitch from the No. 2 spot.

Luverne followed its victory over Worthington with a 4-1 victory over Heron Lake in the second leg of a doubleheader on Sunday. The Lakers defeated Adrian 4-2 in Adrian earlier in the day.

Worthington 540 001 0 -- 10 11 1

Luverne 210 340 1 -- 11 18 2