    Heisman finalist Mayfield pleads guilty to public intoxication

    By The Sports Xchange Today at 1:06 p.m.
    Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up prior to action during the spring game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Apr. 8, 2017. Mark D. Smith / USA TODAY Sports

    FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing following his February arrest, the prosecutor's office in Fayetteville announced Monday, June 19.

    Mayfield, 22, accepted a plea deal last Wednesday in Fayetteville District Court but details were not released until Monday.

    He was fined $100 for each charge of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. In addition, the 2016 Heisman Trophy second runner-up must pay $160 in court costs and $483.20 in restitution. Prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge against him.

    (TSX)

