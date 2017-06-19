Mayfield, 22, accepted a plea deal last Wednesday in Fayetteville District Court but details were not released until Monday.

He was fined $100 for each charge of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing. In addition, the 2016 Heisman Trophy second runner-up must pay $160 in court costs and $483.20 in restitution. Prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge against him.

(TSX)