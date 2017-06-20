Twins bust up losing streak with massive homers

Vargas' blast was part of a five-run third inning for Minnesota, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Miguel Sano added a two-run homer for the Twins, who were out-hit 16-12 by Chicago.

The Twins didn't get a clean outing from Santana, who has struggled in his last several outings. The veteran right-hander lasted five innings and allowed six runs on a season-high 10 hits. Two of those 10 hits were back-to-back home runs by Chicago in the third inning. Still, Santana earned the win to improve to 9-4 on the year.

Left-hander Derek Holland (5-7) took the loss for the White Sox. He couldn't get through the third inning, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 2 2/3 innings. Holland has given up six or more runs in three of his last four starts.

Minnesota jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer by Sano in the first inning. Chicago answered back with four runs in the third before the Twins scored five in the bottom half of the frame.

Chicago had the tying run on third base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings but couldn't score the equalizer.

Errors on back-to-back plays by right fielder Avisail Garcia allowed Minnesota to score an insurance run in the eighth. Sano's single got past Garcia, allowing Ehire Adrianza to score from second. Adrianza had reached base one at-bat earlier on a Garcia error.

Brandon Kintzler earned his 18th save of the year by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Kintzler topped his mark of 17 saves from a season ago.

The Twins' home record is now 15-24 after Tuesday's victory. Chicago fell to 16-26 on the road this year.

Trailing 2-0 after Sano's two-run homer, Chicago took the lead with a four-run third.

Jose Abreu put the White Sox on the board with an RBI double down the left field line. Two batters later, Garcia hit a two-run homer off Santana to put Chicago up 3-2.

Matt Davidson followed Garcia's blast with one of his own. Davidson's solo shot, his 16th homer of the season, made it 4-2. For Santana, it marked the third time in his last four starts that he surrendered multiple homers after doing so once in his first 11 starts.

Minnesota used a big third inning to regain the lead. The inning was highlighted by a mammoth home run off the bat of Vargas. His three-run shot traveled an estimated 475 feet and landed in the second deck in left-center field.

After an RBI single by Eddie Rosario capped the outburst, the Twins had a 7-4 lead.

Chicago got back to within a run in the fifth. Yolmer Sanchez lined a two-out, two-strike, two-run triple off Santana to the right field corner to make it 7-6.

Byron Buxton's RBI single in the bottom of the inning pushed Minnesota's lead to 8-6.

NOTES: Twins RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to pitch Wednesday in relief with Triple-A Rochester as part of a rehab assignment. Hughes has been dealing with shoulder stiffness and hasn't pitched since May 21. The veteran right-hander was 4-3 with a 5.74 ERA in nine starts before landing on the 10-day disabled list. ... Minnesota RHP Hector Santiago will make a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Rochester. Santiago was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 7 with a left shoulder strain. He is expected to pitch four innings or around 60 pitches in his rehab outing Wednesday. ... White Sox CF Adam Engel was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Charlotte. Engel played in eight games with the White Sox earlier this season and was 6-for-20 with seven strikeouts. The 25-year-old Engel was in the lineup Tuesday as Chicago's leadoff hitter and center fielder. Engel takes the roster spot of Leury Garcia, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a sprained finger.