Taylor Ponto pitched the first game for the 14Us, with seven strikeouts. Faith Kazemba and Amber Ruthenbeck were both 2-for-2. Sophie Wietzema and Madison Johnson each hit home runs.

In Game 2, Faith Kazemba struck out five batters, while Johnson, Stephie Bauman, and Wietzema also pitched. Wietzema and Kazemba both when 2-for-3, while Ponto, Jessenia munoz and Hannah Kazemba went 2-for-2.

Worthington 12U pitcher Hannah Kazemba started the first game with four strikeouts and was 2-for-2 at the plate. Mercedes Myers was 3-for-3, while Hannah McNab and Anna Truesdale were 2-for-3.

Kazemba pitched the first inning of the second game, while Marissa Becker finished the game. Becker was 2-for-2 at the plate.