No home run derby and no All-Star game. He got something better.

A promotion.

"It was a surprise," Young said.

The West Fargo High School graduate is continuing an impressive run through the minor leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals' organization. He suited up this week for the Palm Beach Cardinals in the Florida State League, which is a high-Class A league. He was successful in the Midwest League leading the Chiefs in home runs with 12, runs batted in with 38 and hits with 60. He was hitting .284.

"It's only half the year and I need to keep working," Young said. "I'm not done yet and a lot can happen, so I'm not going to look too far ahead. It doesn't mean a whole lot right now but maybe at the end of the year I'll reflect more."

Young's family was in Peoria for the final games before the All-Star game. They were going to drive to Midland, also, where his father, Jeff Young, was going to throw to Andy in the home run derby.

"That would have been cool, but they were also not disappointed that I moved up," Andy said.

In two years since finishing his college career at Indiana State, Young has a minor league average of .273. His power numbers are up dramatically—he hit three home runs in 53 games last year and has 13 so far in 62 games.

His defense has been just as impressive committing just two errors in 58 games as the utility infielder at shortstop, second base and third base. It included a 41-game errorless streak that ended last week.

These last few months have gone fast in terms of reaching goals. Out of spring training, he wanted to make a full-season roster like Peoria. Check. Then it was to be one of the corp group of players on the field. Check. Then it was to be an all-star. Check.

"Then they sent me up so I'm starting over and making new goals," he said.

It's been a banner month for former West Fargo players. Pitcher Matt Strahm reached the Kansas City Royals starting rotation, where he is 1-1 after two starts.

Strahm started his career in 2012 with Idaho Falls of the Rookie League. He went straight from Class A ball in 2015 to making the Royals roster in 2016.

"My long term goals are still a ways away," Young said. "It''s a good start, that's all it really is."

The 6-foot, 195-pound Young was drafted in the 37th round in 2016. He hit .271 in 53 combined games in Rookie and short-season Class A ball last year. The breakthrough perhaps was the 11 games with the Cardinals affiliate in the Gulf Coast League where he hit .323.

On Wednesday, June 21, Young had just finished a 10 a.m. game on the road in Port Charlotte, Fla. He joined Palm Beach on the road and had yet been to the Cardinals' home park.

Palm Beach won the first half of the Florida State League to clinch a spot in the playoffs later in the season.

"The pitching is better and they have more command in the breaking stuff, every step up it gets better but you have to expect that," Young said.