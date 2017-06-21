While the Wild exposed Dumba, Scandella and leading goal-scorer Eric Staal in the expansion draft, they persuaded the Golden Knights to take Haula by agreeing to a trade centered around Tuch.

Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher understood that he "might have to give (the Golden Knights) a very good asset to make them not take a good player" from his current roster.

"There are different ways for them to achieve their goals and for us to achieve our goals," Fletcher said last week. "We just have to find some common ground. ... There are certainly ways, I think, that we could come to an arrangement that benefits both parties."

That's exactly what happened.

Haula, 26, will be a solid two-way player for the Golden Knights who should benefit from a change of scenery. A native of Finland and a former University of Minnesota star, Haula played in 266 games for the Wild since they took him in the seventh round of the 2009 NHL draft. He had a career-high 15 goals last season.

Haula is a restricted free agent who is expected to sign a multi-year deal with the Golden Knights, one source said.

Tuch, 21, is oozing with potential after being selected by the Wild in first round of the 2014 draft. He was considered one of the top prospects in the Wild farm system, and while he failed to record a point in six NHL games last season, he is a big-bodied winger with the potential to make a difference as a top-6 forward for Vegas down the road.

Tuch likely was considered expendable by the Wild because of the progress made by prospects Joel Eriksson Ek and Luke Kunin, both of whom could be NHL regulars next season.

The trade allows the Wild to keep their five prized defensemen — protected Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, and Jonas Brodin, as well as Dumba and Scandella.

While this was the first hurdle for the Wild, it seems likely they will trade one of those defensemen in the next week.

Brodin, Dumba, and Scandella reportedly were on the trading block before the NHL put a trade freeze into effect Saturday. That ends Thursday morning and the Wild may resume trade talks in order to clear cap space considering they still hope to re-sign restricted free agents Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter.