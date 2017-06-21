Vikings' special teams key spots still up for grabs

There will be stiff competition at kicker between incumbent Kai Forbath and Marshall Koehn, and at punter between newcomers Ryan Quigley and Taylor Symmank. Several players are fighting to be the Vikings' kickoff returner.

The Vikings wrapped up spring drills last Thursday. Rookies will report for training camp in Mankato on July 23, followed by veterans on July 26. The first of four preseason games will be Aug. 10 at Buffalo.

"I think it's probably, in the end, going to come down to the (preseason) games and see how they handle the pressure situations," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

General manager Rick Spielman has said competition at kicker is "neck and neck." Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer called the punting battle "wide open."

The Vikings need to replace punter Jeff Locke, who left after four seasons to sign as a free agent with Indianapolis. In April, they signed Quigley, a five-year veteran. Symmank, a rookie who was undrafted in 2016 out of Texas Tech, signed in January.

"With Ryan, obviously he's the experienced punter," Priefer said. "Taylor's probably got a little bit stronger leg, but Ryan's more consistent right now. Taylor's working on his consistency, Ryan's working on the leg strength and being the consistent directional punter that we want both of these punters to be."

Priefer said the Vikings' move indoors last season to U.S. Bank Stadium has put a premium on directional punting, which usually means giving up distance for better ball placement.

"We're looking for a guy, when we're indoors, to be very effective at directional punting, which we haven't had here the last few years," Priefer said.

The Vikings also must replace Cordarrelle Patterson, who led the NFL in kickoff return average three of the past four seasons before signing as a free agent with Oakland. Priefer said the candidates are receivers Rodney Adams and Stacy Coley, running backs Dalvin Cook and Jerick McKinnon, and Sherels, a cornerback who could end up doing double duty.

Adams and Coley, both rookies, may emerge as the top two candidates. Priefer said Adams has "done a good job so far" in practice, and he's anxious to see Coley in training camp after he missed much of spring drills because of injury.

"Every practice is competitive," Adams said. "You've got a lot of men out there competing for a spot, and it's going to be aggressive. Everybody here is going to compete, so it's going to be tough."

Priefer said Adams also is a candidate to serve as backup punt returner to Sherels. Others in the mix include Coley and undrafted receiver R.J. Shelton. Priefer said starting receiver Adam Thielen could serve as the backup if something were to happen to Sherels on game day.

Sherels was second in the NFL last season with a punt-return average of 13.9 yards. When he missed five games because of injuries, Thielen, Patterson and receiver Stefon Diggs combined to average just 4.8 yards on returns.

"I'm looking for a backup punt returner because you know how that hurt us last year when Marcus went down," Priefer said. "We really struggled."