That's not the case this season. Regardless of who is taken with the first six selections, Minnesota should have plenty of top prospects to choose from with the No. 7 selection in the draft Thursday night, June 22. It appears to be that deep.

"This, I think, has a chance to be a historic draft," Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden said. "You look at the top end of the draft and I think there's a chance that there's going to be a lot of very good players."

From Florida State's Jonathan Isaac, to Kentucky's Malik Monk, North Carolina State's Dennis Smith Jr., Arizona's Lauri Markkanen or even Gonzaga's Zach Collins, there are a lot of guys who could one day be all-stars and also fit one or more of Minnesota's many needs.

"This is a really good draft for Minnesota because a lot of the decisions are going to be taken out of their hands by virtue of who goes in the first six," ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla said. "And when they pick seven, there will be three or four guys they really like, and then they have to decide which of those guys fits in with what they are building as they build around a good, young core."

Although coach Tom Thibodeau noted the Wolves have "a lot of needs," ranging from shooting to shot blocking, both he and Layden have said Minnesota will select the best player available, a decision endorsed by former NBA general manager Stu Jackson.

"At the end of the day, even if you select someone at a position where you're overloaded, if you've taken that player with the best value, ultimately you can cash in on that value some way," said Jackson, now an NBA TV analyst who will be part of the network's live draft coverage this week. "Perhaps through trade."

This draft's depth has opened the floodgates on trade talk, with teams itching for the chance to move into the top 10, "because I think teams see potential to get a great player," Layden said.

"There's been a lot of talk about trading the pick, so we know there's great value in it," Thibodeau said. "There's a lot of interest in our pick because of the depth of this draft this year. And you can tell usually by the calls that you're getting" from other teams.

The Wolves would figure to receive an established NBA player in any trade involving the No. 7 pick. The last thing a team like Minnesota needs is a bevy of future picks to continue to add to its already-young core.

"If you're picking six, seven, eight, nine, trust me, you are on the phone with other teams around the league seeing if you can do better by trading for a young veteran than making that pick," Fraschilla said. "Knowing what I know of Thibs, having spent time with him in New York with the Knicks, my sense is that he wants this team to be as good as possible as soon as possible."

Still, Layden said, the value on picks is so high heading into the draft "that you end up wanting to keep the pick. But we're leaving all options open."

Layden said there's a lot of excitement this time of year, because it marks one of a few chances organizations have to improve their team. The Wolves seem confident they'll be able to do that on Thursday night.

One way or another.

"We like the players that are in the draft, both at our position and if we decide to move down a little bit," Thibodeau said. "There's a possibility of moving up as well. It's a great position to be in."