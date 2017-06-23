NASL holdover Venegas catching up to United's MLS pace

"Personally, I'm like my toughest critic, so I was pretty disappointed," Venegas said days after a 5-2 blowout loss to the New England Revolution. "If I wanna play consistently, I can't come out like that."

Venegas reluctantly acknowledged that in a few years he'd probably remember walking out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium to see his cousin and her boyfriend, who took a red-eye flight from their native California in time to catch his debut in Massachusetts.

"That was awesome," he said, before reverting back to the doldrums. "Tough, tough debut."

That Loons' drubbing on March 25 capped a historically bad month in allowing 18 goals in four games. Days later, Minnesota traded for MLS veteran full back Marc Burch, and Venegas was relegated to the bench for the next 10 games through April and May.

With Burch now sidelined for 8 to 12 weeks after sports hernia surgery Tuesday, Venegas has been reinserted into the starting lineup, including Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers at TCF Bank Stadium.

Venegas is expected to receive another opportunity when United (5-9-2) faces the Vancouver Whitecaps (6-6-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Venegas, who had a Minnesota club record 17 assists in the North American Soccer League from 2012-16, has played three total games, and two consecutive, this season.

"I think he looked like his old self again," United coach Adrian Heath said Thursday. "I think the three games he's had, he's gotten better in each one."

After not sticking with MLS club Chivas USA in 2012, Venegas blossomed in Minnesota, earning a spot on the NASL Best XI in 2015. With the fan-used nickname of Viva, he and fellow longtime Loon Justin Davis were the Loons' first MLS signings in November.

"Everybody expected him to be one of the players to make the step up," Heath said. "(His debut) probably knocked his confidence a little bit."

During his two-month layoff, Venegas didn't go upstairs to Heath's office at the National Sports Center in Blaine looking for answers. "Coach knows everyone wants to play, so there's really no point about going up and complaining about playing time," he said.

Instead, Venegas, 27, consulted with assistant coaches for tips. Venegas also was willing to reflect on the New England debut to glean tactical improvements.

"I went out and tried to play real safe, and especially being on the road, it's not going to work out well for you," Venegas said of the game against the Revs. "I learned a lot that game, not just on how to play, but where I stand. How I need to approach a game and just stuff within myself. I didn't blame anybody else for that. That is on me."

Venegas changed his body language in practice and returned to basics.

After his first MLS win Wednesday, Venegas said he's begun to feel increasingly comfortable on the ball. He's getting a feel for when he needs to play simple and when he can use his speed to join the the attack.

"Once he gets that burst, he can be dangerous for us," United forward Christian Ramirez said. "I think he showed more and more (Wednesday) and will continue to get better as he sees more time on the field."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.