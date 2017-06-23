Lynx bounce back from 1st loss, drub Mystics

A season ago, after starting the season 13-0, Minnesota (10-1) dropped three straight.

During practice this week the Lynx "plugged a few holes," head coach Cheryl Reeve told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Minnesota dialed up its defensive intensity early as it built a double-digit lead in the first 20 minutes.

The Lynx took Mystics star Elena Delle Donne out of the game for long stretches.

The 6-foot-5 forward had 17 points and eight rebounds, but 10 of those points came in the first quarter.

Tayler Hill led the Mystics (7-5) with 21 points.

Washington made a third-quarter run, getting within six at one point. But Minnesota pulled away in the fourth.

The Lynx won the rebounding battle 43-31, led by Fowles (15) and Moore (11).

After falling behind by 18 early in the second half, the Mystics fought back.

Washington got within single digits with 3:01 left in the third quarter. A field goal by Delle Donne, her first since the first quarter, capped a 12-3 run that cut the deficit to 63-54.

Washington got within 65-59 a little more than a minute later after Hill connected on three straight free throws.

But a 9-2 Lynx run pushed the lead back to 13.

Minnesota led by as many as 17 in the first half and took a 50-36 into halftime.

The Lynx repeatedly got inside in the first half. Minnesota scored 26 of its 28 second-quarter points from inside the paint or at the free-throw line, where the Lynx were 10-for-10 in the first half.

Delle Donne had 10 points in the first quarter, but was limited to one shot in the second.

Moore led Minnesota with 18 points in the first half despite making just 5 of 15 from the field. Moore made all seven of her free throw tries and added 10 first-half rebounds.

Focusing on defense during the week's practices paid off for the Lynx early. The Mystics shot just 37.5 percent from the field in the first half and had only three offensive rebounds. Minnesota had 13 assists to Washington's four.

On Sunday, Minnesota hosts winless San Antonio while Washington will be in Chicago to face the Sky.