Thibodeau can't hold back his joy

But as much as Thibodeau likes LaVine and Dunn, he loves Jimmy Butler, whom he coached for four years in Chicago. Thibodeau's pleasure to have Butler on his roster shined through hours after the Wolves acquired the all-star forward in a draft-night deal.

"You'll get to know him," Thibodeau told media members Thursday, "and you'll see what a great person he is, too."

After the two won an Olympic gold medal together on Team USA last summer — Butler as a player, Thibodeau as an assistant coach — Butler said he and Thibodeau had, and still have, a "love-hate relationship," but it seems to feature more of the former than the latter.

"I've got a lot of love for Thibs," Butler told the Chicago Tribune last summer.

The bond between Thibodeau and Butler is born out of mutual respect. While Bernard Lee, Butler's agent, said Thibodeau and Butler form their own opinions of any person they meet based on what they observe.

"They're both, to a large extent, people of substance," Lee said. "People that have worked for the things that they have in life and they have certain tendencies and consistencies that they believe in and are the things that power each to their success, and that's kind of how they've gotten to where they are in life."

"Over time, you're building relationships," Thibodeau said. "The longer you are with somebody, the more deposits you have with each other, the trust is there. You're not afraid to tell them the truth. So I think I know him well. I know the things that are important to him. I know he wants to win. And he wants to win big."

Butler's rookie campaign came in 2011-12, a lockout-shortened season, meaning coaches hardly had any time to work with players. Thibodeau said the circumstances were tough for rookies, who needed the practice time that wasn't available.

But Butler found practice time. Thibodeau remembers looking down from his office every night and seeing Butler and veteran wing Luol Deng working down on the court. Deng would come up to Thibodeau's office and tell the coach how good Butler was.

Thibodeau said Butler's first real opportunity to play was a game in New York, where the rookie was matched up with Knicks all-star forward Carmelo Anthony.

"I didn't know what would happen," Thibodeau said. "We had injuries, and he went in there and played great. That told me a lot about him. Every year he just made major strides."

Now Butler, a three-time all-star and All-NBA player, will join a young, talented core in Minnesota. Lee compared the Wolves' current roster to the one Thibodeau inherited in Chicago. Thibodeau taught that Bulls team how to work and win. Last year's results suggest that process in Minnesota is ongoing.

But if guys like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have any doubts about Thibodeau's methods, all they need to do is look at Butler, who grew from the 30th pick in the draft to a bona fide top-15 player under Thibodeau's guidance.

"He's a living, breathing example of Tom's processes and Tom's ways and the things that Tom won't bend on, that they work," Lee said. "Jimmy deserves all the credit in the world and more than people can realize, but he's a living example (that) the things that Tom talks about on a daily basis can be successful if done and applied in the right way."

Thibodeau is a basketball lifer who values players with a passion and love for the game. He said that "has to be the most important thing" when evaluating talent.

While Butler was in Paris last week, Thibodeau was confident basketball was the first thing the star wing would take care of each morning. Thibodeau said Butler "found his way" in the NBA thanks to his practice, preparation and drive.

"There are many things that I respect about Jimmy and how he goes about his business," Thibodeau said. "I think he's smart and driven and he's got a lot of talent and he's gotten the most out of that talent."

Lee said Butler is the type of player who's going to come in every day and go through his process. Butler's success is the culmination of "six years of consecutive days of working in a consistent way."

That sounds like the perfect player to play for Thibodeau, who preaches improving each day and "not skipping any steps." Midway through speaking about Butler, Lee paused, struck by the similarities between Thibodeau and his client.

"Maybe that's where (Butler) got the example from," Lee said. "Now that I'm thinking about it, as I'm saying it out loud, that's who he is.

"Spending time around them, they're very, very, very similar."

Maybe that's why the two were so successful together in Chicago, with the duo reaching the playoffs in all four years and Butler winning the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award in 2014-15, Thibodeau's final season in Chicago.

And maybe that's why Butler is the perfect player to help Thibodeau turn what was a rebuilding project into a Western Conference contender, possibly sooner than later.

"I feel like I've talked so much about how I love Thibs and respect what he does, going back to my rookie year," Butler told the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday. "I mean he's done so much for me. It's great to be back with a guy like that. The guy knows how to win. I know his style of play, and I feel like I'll fit in with that core that they have over there."