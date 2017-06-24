Wild name Woods assistant coach

Woods takes over for Scott Stevens, who resigned last month in order to spend more time with his family on the East Coast.

It serves as a reunion of sorts for Woods and coach Bruce Boudreau. Woods previously served as an assistant coach under Boudreau with the Anaheim Ducks (2012-14), the Washington Capitals (2009-12), and the Hershey Bears (2005-07) of the American Hockey League.

Woods is looking forward to getting the gang back together.

"We both know each other very well," Woods said. "I think we complement each other. ... I love working with him. I love his passion for the game. I love how he is with the players. You know, he's a guy that's had success for a reason.

Woods served as an assistant coach with the Buffalo Sabres last season. He joins a Wild coaching staff that also features assistant coaches John Anderson and Darby Hendrickson, goaltender coach Bob Mason, video coach Jonas Plumb, and strength and conditioning coach Sean Skahan.

Woods will work predominantly with Wild blue liners.

"They are a pretty excited group," Woods said. "They move well with the puck. In this day and age that's a key thing. There is a lot of experience there. They are guys that have a very good opportunity to do something special. Anything I can do to help I'm going to be there for them. I can't wait to get to meet them and start building that relationship."

Woods and his wife, Mary Sue, recently bought a home in Buffalo so they are unsure when they will officially move to the Twin Cities. Nonetheless, Woods assured that they're both both excited to be coming to Minnesota.

"(They) are trying to bring that (Stanley Cup) to Minnesota," Woods said of the current coaching staff. "I'm going to be there right beside (Boudreau) trying to help out as much as I can."