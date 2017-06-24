15 Minnesotans selected in NHL draft

That served as a marquee moment for Samberg in a year that's seen him shoot up draft boards. That rapid rise culminated with Samberg being selected in the second round, No. 43 overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in this year's NHL draft.

Samberg donned a Winnipeg Jets sweater on Saturday morning at the United Center as a host of reporters surrounded him.

"I grew up a Wild fan," Samberg said sheepishly. "That's obviously going to change now."

That will be the case for a number of Minnesotans drafted this year.

In total, there were 15 Minnesotans selected with Casey Mittelstadt, Ryan Poehling and Jake Oettinger going in the first round Friday.

"I knew the guys that went early in the first round," Samberg said. "I'm really proud of them."

That was only the beginning, though, as 12 more Minnesotans were drafted on Day 2.

"It's obviously an honor," Samberg said. "There are a lot of great players (from Minnesota) that have been drafted in previous years. To be able to be one of those players is definitely an honor."

Minnesotans drafted

• Casey Mittelstadt (Eden Prairie), No. 8 overall, Buffalo Sabres

• Ryan Poehling (Lakeville), No. 25 overall, Montreal Canadiens

• Jake Oettinger (Lakeville), No. 26 overall, Dallas Stars

• Dylan Samberg (Hermantown), No. 43 overall, Winnipeg Jets

• Grant Mismash (Edina), No. 61 overall, Nashville Predators

• Clayton Phillips (Edina), No. 93 overall, Pittsburgh Penguins

• Scott Reedy (Prior Lake), No. 102 overall, San Jose Sharks

• Mikey Anderson (Roseville), No. 103 overall, Los Angeles Kings

• Noah Cates (Stillwater), No. 137 overall, Philadelphia Flyers

• Nick Perbix (Elk River), No. 169 overall, Tampa Bay Lightning

• Benton Maass (Elk River), No. 182 overall, Washington Capitals

• Nick Leivermann (Eden Prairie), No. 187 overall, Colorado Avalanche

• Samuel Walker (Edina), No. 200 overall, Tampa Bay Lightning

• Nick Swaney (Lakeville), No. 209 overall, Minnesota Wild

• Robbie Stucker (St. Paul), No. 210 overall, Winnipeg Jets