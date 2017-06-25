Cullen DeRuyter cruised to his second DeRuyter Pallets USRA B-Modified win. Miah Christensen ran second for most of the race until Devon Schlumbohm slipped passed him. Christensen was hoping to claim a Big Orv’s Bonus for winning back-to-back nights with Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa. Pole sitter Curt Ahlers made his way back to fourth after falling to sixth midway through the feature. DeRuyter increased his points lead to 42 over Ahlers.

The Schwalbach Plumbing & Heating USRA Hobby Stocks saw their biggest field of the season with 21 cars. Front row starters John Ross and Corey Gronewald hooked up for a great battle with Ross in the lead. Dan Strandberg, looking for his fourth straight win, was moving through the field before bringing out a caution flag for an incident that ended with Nick Schilling upside down. Before the next green flag, Gronewald had to pit to change a tire. Tom Kracht came from the 15th starting position to challenge the leader, but Ross was able to hold back the field for his first win. After Kracht, Dustin Gulbrandson was third. Points leader Dan Strandberg was able to race up to eighth after being sent to the rear for his caution.

Russ Husman made it a clean sweep in the Micro Sprints. It was the second of two scheduled events as the Micro Sprints went wingless on Saturday. Chad Nachtigal stayed within striking distance of Husman but his last lap attempt at the lead came up short. John Sullivan battled mechanical issues through his heat race but managed a strong third in the A-Main.

Andy Wieczorek cashed in on his second Big Orv’s Bonus by way of his third straight Sybesma Graphics Sportsman victory. Wieczorek beat Marni DeBoer and Roger DeBoer to the finish one night after his win at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Matt Smith took advantage of a green/white/checker finish in the new After Hour Graphics USRA Tuners division to beat Dylan Schreier in an exciting finish. Smith, battling a tight race car, acknowledged pushing Schreier out of his line during the final two laps in a humble victory lane visit. Megan Sandvig was involved in a jolting wreck as she was forced into tires at the end of a retaining wall on the backstretch. She was able to get out of her car and look over the damage.

Nobles County Speedway is off until July 8 which is the Salute to Agriculture Night with free admission. Watch for updates by visiting www.noblescountyspeedway.com or check out NCS’s Facebook page.

RESULTS

June 24, 2017

USRA STOCK CARS

A Feature: 1. Dustin Larson (Worthington, MN), 2. Jon DeBoer (Rock Rapids, IA), 3. Rich Gregoire (Russell, MN), 4. Luke Sathoff (Jackson, MN), 5. Justin Regnerus (Middleburg, IA), 6. Kevin Debaere (Tracy, MN), 7. Spencer Kalass (Luverne, MN), 8. Dustin Gulbrandson (Sioux Falls, SD), 9. Colby Klaassen (Little Rock, IA), 10. Brandon Murphy (Worthington, MN), 11. Derrick Nordstrom (Sioux Falls, SD), 12. Roger Verdoorn (Sibley, IA), 13. Stefan Sybesma (Sanborn, IA), 14. Dylan Fitzpatrick (Sioux Falls, SD), 15. Gary Mattison (Lamberton, MN)

Heat Winners: Rich Gregoire, Roger Verdoorn

USRA B-MODIFIEDS

A Feature: 1. Cullen DeRuyter (Ruthton, MN), 2. Devon Schlumbohm (Sioux Falls, SD), 3. Miah Christensen (Sioux Falls, SD), 4. Curt Ahlers (Flandreau, SD), 5. Dave Kennedy (Sioux Falls, SD), 6. Nick Barger (Madison, SD), 7. Zac Pruner (Sioux Falls, SD), 8. Derrick Barglof (Sioux Rapids, IA), 9. Chris Moore (Madison, SD), 10. Eric Clancy (Melvin, IA), 11. Cole Christensen (Sioux Falls, SD)

Heat Winners: Dave Kennedy, Cullen DeRuyter

USRA HOBBY STOCKS

A Feature: 1. John Ross (Worthington, MN), 2. Tom Kracht (Luverne, MN), 3. Dustin Gulbrandson (Sioux Falls, SD), 4. Malik Sampson (Worthington, MN), 5. Jason Bradley (Sioux Falls, SD), 6. Nick Brady (Sioux Falls, SD), 7. Tyler Pospisil (Fulda, MN), 8. Dan Strandberg (Worthington, MN), 9. Colter Deutsch (Ellsworth, MN), 10. Ryan Mulder (Harrisburg, SD), 11. Corey Gronewald (Worthington, MN), 12. Jackson Kracht (Luverne, MN), 13. Silas Top (Hardwick, MN), 14. Josh Bradley (Harrisburg, SD), 15. Michael Weidert (Lismore, MN), 16. Nick Janssen (Sioux Falls, SD), DNF: Nick Schilling (Sanborn, IA), Jake Manitz (Sibley, IA), Travis Christensen (Sioux Falls, SD), DNS: Chad Lonneman (Adrian, MN), DQ: Keeran Sampson (Worthington, MN)

Heat Winners: Jason Bradley, Keeran Sampson, Corey Gronewald

SPORTSMAN

A Feature: 1. Andy Wieczorek (Sioux Falls, SD), 2. Marni DeBoer (Little Rock, IA), 3. Roger DeBoer (Rock Rapids, IA), 4. Scotty DeJong (Rock Rapids, IA)

Heat Winner: Andy Wieczorek

MICRO SPRINTS

A Feature: 1. Russ Husman (Baltic, SD), 2. Chad Nachtigal (Little Rock, IA), 3. John Sullivan (Arnolds Park, IA), 4. Nick Kirkegaard (Sioux Falls, SD), 5. Brady Hall (Lakefield, MN), DNF: Ryan Schuur (Chandler, MN), DNS: Chris Schoenrock (Colman, SD)

Heat Winner: Russ Husman

USRA TUNERS:

1. Matt Smith (Milroy, MN), 2. Dylan Schreier (Hadley, MN), 3. Robert Pottratz (Lynd, MN), 4. Scott Espey (Alpha, MN), DNF: Joshua Uhl (Luverne, MN), Jordan Ahlers (Slayton, MN), Megan Sandvig (Spencer, IA), Jason Wynia (Garvin, MN)

Heat Winner: Jordan Ahlers