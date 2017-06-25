“You could say I’ve been saving it up for a few years,” Wolf said. “This is my 17th or 18th year and it’s fun to compete against these guys -- they compete, we compete. It’s a big win in the league to stay on top of those guys. It was a team win.”

Runs were at a premium for both sides throughout the game as both starting pitchers put together solid performances. Worthington’s Lucas Henning pitched the first nine innings, striking out eight, walking one, and allowing two runs on five hits. Jackson’s Ryan Rasche gave up two runs on six hits, and struck out eight across six innings. Pat Borgess pitched the final four the Bulls, allowing no runs on no hits and striking out three.

“When we showed up, we didn’t know what the pitching matchup was going to be, but we thought there was a good chance it would be Rasche versus Henning,” Jackson manager Scott Bahr said. “We knew runs would be at a premium and we would have to manufacture a couple runs and we did that. We bunted and we squeezed to get a run, and we ran the bases -- we had three or four stolen bases in good spots. We just picked our spots to run. Lucas is as good as it gets on the mound.”

The Cubs held two leads in the game, pulling ahead in the first and sixth innings, while leaving runners in scoring position in both. But Jackson answered in the next half inning both times.

In the bottom of the first inning, Nathan Braaksma scored from third on a wild pitch to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead. They were in good position to push the lead out farther with two runners in scoring position and one out, but Rasche struck out back-to-back batters to escape the inning with minimal damage.

Jackson then came right back to tie it up in the top of the second when Chris Gumto scored on a single by Caleb Rossow.

Worthington scored one in the sixth inning, but again were unable to get a big hit with an opportunity to add more. It opened the inning with a Ryan Lee singe, a Justin Saufley double and a walk to Torey Rogers to load the bases with no outs. Eric Koob drove in Saufley with a single to left. But a pair of force outs at home and a strikeout ended the inning with the bases loaded.

Then in the top of the seventh, Nate Munson drove in Rossow with a slow-rolling bunt toward the pitcher to tie it up at 2. Rossow reached on a two-base error by the shortstop and advanced to third on a grounder by Brett Larson.

Jackson 010 000 101 -- 3 6 0

Worthington 100 001 000 -- 2 7 1