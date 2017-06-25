Shawn Hurley scored the game-winning run on a two-out wild pitch in the ninth inning of Saturday’s victory over DL. Earlier in the inning he drove in Karter Honius with a double to tie the game at 4, and then stole third. The double was Hurley’s second of the game and his fourth hit.

Logan Huisman started the game on the mound for Post 5, striking out seven and walking three in four innings. He was also 2-for-5 at the plate. Hurley closed the game out -- pitching innings five-through-nine with five strikeouts and no walks.

Worthington thought it had the game won in the seventh inning, when Hurley tagged up from third to score on a Tucker Sorenson fly ball, but Detroit Lakes challenged that he left early and he was called out.

“The umpire called him out and the boys got fired up about it,” Post 5 coach Tim Gaul said. “I think that play set the tone that they really wanted to win that game.”

In Sunday’s loss to Edina, Tucker Sorenson pitched the first four innings and Manny Dominguez pitched the fifth and sixth. Dominguez was 2-for-2 at the plate for Post 5, who had only three hits in the game. Easton Sauerbrei had the other hit -- a double to the fence in the sixth inning.

“Today was one of the bright spots of the season,” Gaul said. “To see Manny on the mound with the biggest smile you can imagine. That’s what you’re looking for in the summer. That’s what summer baseball is all about -- a kid finishing out his high school career with a giant smile on his face.”

Detroit Lakes 010 101 001 -- 4 12 1

Worthington 210 000 002 -- 5 9 5

---

Worthington 000 002 0 -- 2 31

Edina 100 302 x -- 6 8 2