Lynx rally past winless Stars

Plagued by fouls throughout the game, Fowles scored six straight points to snap a 71-71 tie with just over four minutes left.

Then with the Lynx (11-1) clinging to a 76-73 lead, Moore connected on back-to-back 3-point jumpers to put the game out of reach.

Fowles finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, right around her season average. Moore also scored 22 points, going 7-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Earlier in the fourth period, Fowles and Moore combined to score nine consecutive points to quickly erase a 64-55 San Antonio lead with just under nine minutes to go in the game.

The Stars (0-14) had gone on a 19-6 run in the third quarter after MVP candidate Fowles picked up her fourth foul. Moriah Jefferson was the spark, scoring 10 of her 19 points in the quarter.

However, with Fowles back in the lineup to start the fourth, the Lynx made quick work of the deficit, going on a 12-2 run to take a 67-64 lead with just over six minutes left.

The Lynx struggled out of the gate, hitting only 3 of 13 (23 percent) first-quarter field-goal attempts on their way to season-low 14 points in the period.

The second quarter was a far different story as the Lynx offense looked more like the unit that had scored in the 90s five straight games.

Lindsey Whalen ignited a 16-5 run by scoring 10 straight points. Moore, who picked up two early fouls and sat for more than 10 minutes, hit a jumper in the lane to put the Lynx up 32-23.

But the Stars had plenty of fight left, especially after Fowles picked up her third foul with just over two minutes left in the half. San Antonio scored the last six points of the half to cut the deficit to 36-31 entering the third period.

The loss is the 16th straight dating to last season for the Stars, who got 17 points from Kayla McBride and 13 points and nine rebounds from Isabelle Harrison.