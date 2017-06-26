Former Green Bay Packers star charged with slapping daughter

Green, 40, was arrested at his home in a suburb of Green Bay and charged with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct after a neighbor called police when the girl fled his home, police said in papers filed in Brown County Circuit Court.

The former National Football League star running back told responding officers that he struck the girl and shoved her late on Sunday after a day-long dispute over household chores, police said.

A representative of Lammi Sports Management, which represents Green, declined to comment. It could not immediately be learned if Green had hired an attorney.

The abuse charge carries a penalty of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.