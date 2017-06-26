Second all-star trip would be 'a blessing' for Santana

"It means a lot," said Santana, 34. "For my career, it means a lot. It would be another good experience in my career, another all-star game. It would be a blessing and enjoyable."

With a 10-4 record and a 2.80 earned-run average that ranked third in the American League entering Monday, June 26, Santana seems to have an outstanding case for selection. Slated to make his final start of the first half on July 5 at home against the Los Angeles Angels, his original team, Santana is lined up not just to work an inning of relief at Marlins Park but possibly even to start for the AL.

"I guess it's fallen that way," Santana said. "Let's see if they keep me there. You never know."

Santana's fate will be up to voting by his fellow players as well as Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, whose reserve and pitching selections will be announced Sunday night. Coincidentally, Francona, then coming off a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox, was the AL manager in Santana's only career trip to the Midsummer Classic.

That came in 2008, in the final year of old Yankee Stadium. Santana, then 25, remembers Josh Hamilton putting on a show during the Home Run Derby that Justin Morneau eventually won.

"That was incredible," Santana said. "That was crazy."

Santana entered a scoreless game in the fifth inning and quickly gave up an opposite-field, leadoff homer to Matt Holliday. Joe Mauer was catching.

Santana threw 20 total pitches and rallied to record strikeouts of Kosuke Fukudome and Geovany Soto of the Chicago Cubs before retiring to the AL dugout to watch the remainder of a game that lasted 15 innings. The AL won 4-3, but by that point many starters had already left for chartered flights home.

"We stayed until the end," Santana said. "That was fun, especially with it being the last year of Yankee Stadium. There were a lot of memories in that ballpark with all the tradition they have."

Santana would return two weeks later to throw eight shutout innings in a 1-0 win over the Yankees, but that would be the last all-star trip for him despite a 17-win season in 2010 for the Angels and a 14-win season in 2014 with the Atlanta Braves.

He had a chance to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic in March, but the All-Star Game is something altogether different.

"It's not the same," Santana said. "An all-star game is people having fun. They play the game but they don't get too serious about the game. They're just trying to enjoy the time. If they win they win. If not, they still try to have fun."

Children Jonathan and Sofia hadn't been born the last time Santana was an all-star.

"It would be fun for them," he said. "Jonathan would be very excited about it."

Hughes plan

Twins manager Paul Molitor spoke with newly converted reliever Phil Hughes on Sunday night after his first back-to-back outings for Triple-A Rochester.

The plan is for Hughes to extend himself to 35-40 pitches on Wednesday for the Red Wings and potentially join the Twins during the four-game weekend series at Kansas City. Hughes' fastball velocity remains in the 89-92 mph range.

"He was hoping it would be a little higher coming out of the pen," Molitor said, "but he's feeling good."

Hughes' last back-to-back relief outings had been Sept 25-26, 2009 for the New York Yankees.

Lewis homers in debut

Twins shortstop prospect Royce Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, homered on the third pitch he saw in his professional debut on Monday in the Gulf Coast League.

Lewis, 18, batted second and went 2 for 4 in a 5-2 win over the Orioles' GCL entry. He also was part of three double plays.

Expected to wear uniform No. 1, Lewis instead ran onto Bill Smith Field wearing No. 4.

"I didn't know he was wearing No. 4," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "When I'm done, I don't know when that's going to be, but he's welcome to it."

Briefly

Closer Glen Perkins, coming off a cortisone shot last week, is hoping to resume throwing as early as Tuesday in Fort Myers. ... Rule 5 reliever Justin Haley, out since May 28 with a shoulder strain, started his 30-day rehab period Monday with a scoreless inning for the GCL Twins. Haley gave up one hit and recorded a strikeout. ... Tests on utility infielder Ehire Adrianza's ailing stomach were encouraging and he could go out on a brief rehab assignment before he's eligible to come off the DL as soon as July 3, when the Twins return home. ... Twin Cities resident Andrew Zimmern, host of "Bizarre Foods" on the Travel Channel, visited the Twins during batting practice.

