Woldt allowed only one run as he pitched all seven innings with four strikeouts. Worthington threatened with runners in scoring position in every inning but the seventh, but the pitcher was able to work his way out of the jam each time.

“Matt pitched great today,” Slayton manager Trent Carlson said. “He pitched well last week too, but we couldn’t get him a win. Today we scored some runs and he threw the ball well just like we know he can.”

Worthington opened the game by loading the bases with no outs in the top of the first, but Woldt and Post 3622 escaped unscathed as he forced a fielder’s choice that got the lead runner out at home, a routine fly out to shallow right field, and a strikeout to end the inning.

“It kills you to load the bases with nobody out and you don’t even score,” Worthington manager TD Hostikka said. “That’s just being prepared at the plate. Their hits were right to where we weren’t and our hits were right at them. We put the ball in play, just right at their guys.”

Slayton scored two in the bottom half of the first and never relinquished the lead. Justin Berch drove in Spencer Wajer with a ground ball to the shortstop. The shortstop tossed to second to get a force out on Nate Everson. Kyler Deacon advanced to third. Deacon then made it 2-0 on a heads-up running play. Danny Blankenship popped out to third and the third baseman threw to second to try to double up Berch who had left the base on contact. The second baseman fumbled the ball, and Deacon bolted for home where he was safe without a throw.

Post 3622 added four more in a four-hit third inning that saw eight players step to the plate. Deacon scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly Blankenship. Nate Everson advanced to third and Berch to second. Cameron Kresko drove them in with a double to left-center. And Kresko scored from second on an error by Worthington on an infield single by Woldt.

“We finally hit some gaps instead of hitting it right at some people,” Carlson said. “We’ve had bad luck -- we’ve been hitting the ball right at people. It’s nice to see the ball go through the hole.”

Post 3958 scored its lone run in the top of the third inning when Turner Rogers scored from second on a chopping grounder to the shortstop off the bat of Tommy Bauman. The shortstop flipped to second to start a double-play attempt, but the throw from second to first was off-target and Rogers charged in to score while Bauman was safe at first.

Kresko finished the game 2-for-2 with 3 RBIs, a run and was hit by a pitch for Slayton, while Berch was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, and Deacon was 2-for-2 with two runs.

Post 3958 leadoff man Austin Svalland reached base in all four of his plate appearances and stole three bases. He singled in the fourth inning and was hit by pitches three times.

Slayton improves to 1-3 and hosts Marshall Orange on Tuesday. Worthington is now 6-2 and hosts Marshall Black on Tuesday.

Worthington 001 000 0 -- 1 4 3

Slayton 204 010 x -- 7 7 3