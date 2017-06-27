Brady named NFL's top player in Top 100 poll

Brady is ranked No. 1 for the second time, making him the only player to be voted first multiple times since the poll debuted in 2011 (the first year in which he won the vote). He was No. 2 last season behind Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Brady was fourth in 2012 and 2013 and third in both 2014 and 2015.

Turning 40 on Aug. 3, Brady was named MVP of Super Bowl LI after he led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit late in the third quarter against the Falcons.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was second in this year's poll, followed by Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown and Oakland Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack.

Brady was voted by hundreds of his peers as the NFL's top player entering the season in this year's edition of The Top 100 Players of 2017, unveiled Monday on NFL Network.

He has won five Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVPs, two NFL MVPs, and voted to 12 Pro Bowl.