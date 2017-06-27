The 37-year-old Bollinger was one of 10 former Badgers announced Tuesday that will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame.

The group will be inducted Sept. 29.

Bollinger, who's now head high school football coach at Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Minn., led the Badgers to the 1999 Big Ten championship and 2000 Rose Bowl title.

A four-year starter at quarterback he compiled a 30-12 record, including a 3-0 mark in bowl games, from 1999 to 2002. Bollinger was named the 1999 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and finished his career ranked second in school history in passing yards, attempts, completions and touchdowns.

He was selected in the 2003 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. Bollinger also played two years in the United Football League, earning MVP honors in 2009 before retiring from football in 2011.

Brooks is the son of Rob Bollinger, who is a former University of North Dakota football offensive coordinator and athletic department administrator.

Brooks was a four-year starter at quarterback for Central, where he was also a star basketball and baseball player, too. Bollinger was drafted in the 50th round of the 2001 Major League Baseball draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite not playing college baseball.