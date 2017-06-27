Worthington’s Shaun Hurley led off the third inning with a walk and ultimately was thrown out trying to score from first on a Tucker Sorenson double to deep right. Hurley rounded third as the right fielder picked up the ball and started his throw and it looked like he could make it, but two perfect relays and a nice tag by catcher Zach Loosbrock caught him.

“I figured from where he was, they’d have to make two perfect cuts -- which they did -- but you’ve got Shawn rounding third at full speed and they made the perfect play and got him,” Post 5 coach Tim Gaul said. “But on the flip side we had some really aggressive baserunning in spite of me.”

After Hurley was thrown out in the third, Worthington scored a pair of runs because of their aggressiveness. Eli Gaul drove in Tucker Sorenson from second with a single. It looked like Sorenson was going to hold up at third, but an infielder fumbled a throw and he took off.

“I had stopped Tucker,” the coach said. “But after he saw the ball dropped, he took off for home. He’s an incredibly wiley baseball player.”

After being moved over to second by an Easton Sauerbrei single, Gaul came in from second on a grounder by Logan Huisman.

“There was no stopping Eli on that run,” Coach Gaul said. “He flew on home. Those guys running hard made the difference tonight. They got us from a 2-1 loss to a 3-2 win.”

Adrian came back to make it a 1-run game with runs in the fifth and sixth. Landon Rogers drove in Jeffrey Cauwels in the fifth and then Alex Loosbrock drove in Brady Hokeness in the sixth.

But with one down and Hokeness standing on second in the sixth, Worthington brought in Sorenson to pitch. He struck out four of the five batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit to seal the victory for Post 5.

“It’s nice when you’ve got a kid like Tucker who hasn’t thrown in a while and he can come in and throw absolute gas,” Gaul said. “That’s hard for anybody to come in and see a hard-throwing left-hander and expect a kid to do a lot against a kid that throws like that.”

Sauerbrei started and pitched four shutout innings for Worthington, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and two walks. Hurley took over in the fifth and allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two in an inning-and a-third.

Worthington is back in action on Friday when it hosts Luverne at 7:30 p.m.

Adrian 000 011 0 -- 2 5 0

Worthington 012 000 x -- 3 5 0