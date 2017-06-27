VFW baseball: Welvaert's gem lifts Marshall past Worthington

Worthington leadoff man Austin Svalland opened the game with a bunt single that landed him on third after the throw to first sailed over the first-baseman’s head. But that was the last hit for Post 3958, as Marshall pitcher Kaleb Welvaert settled in and pitched an efficient one-hit shutout, while throwing only 52 pitches in seven innings.

Welvaert retired the final 11 batters he faced. He only struck out one batter, but his defense played reliably behind him.

“We just didn’t square up on the baseball,” Hostikka said. “We put the ball in play, but we didn’t hit it hard anywhere. None of them were hard.”

Marshall got on the board in the top of the first inning, as leadoff man Jackson Hughes scored from second as Alex Thompson reached on an error.

Marshall added two apiece in the second and third, and one each in the fourth and seventh.

Cody Grove was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run for Marshall, while Matt Hmeliewski was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Worthington is back at it this weekend as they head up to Marshall for a tournament.

“We’re going to practice on Thursday and we’ll try to clean up some of the fundamental things so we’re in better position,” Hostikka said. “Our pitchers have been pretty good in two nights, but the defense hasn’t been in position behind them.”

Marshall 122 100 1 -- 7 7 2

Worthington 000 000 0 -- 0 1 3