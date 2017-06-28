NBA star Curry to compete in Web.com Tour event

The Golden State Warriors guard, who two weeks ago won his second NBA title in three years, is an avid golfer and will add plenty of publicity to the Aug. 3-6 event in Hayward, Calif.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to play with the pros in the upcoming Ellie Mae Classic, not only to be able to compete against some of the best golfers in the world, but to also help bring light to the tournament’s charitable footprint of giving back to the Warriors Community Foundation," Curry said in a statement.

"Golf has always been a passion of mine and it's a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament."

Curry, the Warriors' all-time leader in three-pointers made, is sure to be a fan favorite at TPC Stonebrae, which is only a short drive from Golden State's home arena in Oakland.

The Web.com Tour is one rung below the PGA Tour.