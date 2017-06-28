Strandberg off to a hot start at Nobles County Speedway

For Strandberg, while winning is important, of course -- he races because he enjoys it, and it has become a family endeavor.

“You’re out there on the track to win, everybody wants to win,” he said. “But you’re so wrapped up in it, patience is a big deal. It’s kind of the fun of doing it. My son helps me and my wife helps me and my dad helps me.”

Strandberg has been racing since 1996, after he started going to the track in Slayton to watch a friend race in the Sportsmans class. After deciding he wanted to give it a try, he and a friend put together a car and raced it.

“And from there you get bitten by the bug and it’s an adrenaline rush,” Strandberg said.

Strandberg is the subject of this week’s The Drill video, which can be viewed at www.dglobe.com.

Here is a sample of the interview in this week’s video:

Question: What has led to all of your success early in this racing season?

Answer: I believe the car has a lot to do with me getting off to a good start, but the track’s been in really good shape. I’ve always been a pretty decent driver at Worthington. Worthington has always been -- I call it a driver’s track rather than a horsepower track. You’ve gotta race the track -- you’ve gotta race the other drivers too, but the track is a tricky one to figure out at times.

Q: What is it that draws you to racing?

A: “The part about racing that I really enjoy is the competitiveness and the adrenaline rush. It’s the only thing I’ve done consistently throughout my life where I’m still halfway scared of it once in awhile. I get sick to my stomach every night before I climb into the car. I don’t eat after dinner.”

Q: What are your favorite tracks to race?

A: Nobles County and Jackson are my two favorite tracks, I think because so opposite. One is like a quarter mile and one is a fast half-mile track. Racing has a pretty big following in this area, so I’m extremely happy it went back. It’s my hometown track so I love racing it.