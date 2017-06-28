"I just think his toughness," the Timberwolves point guard said Monday night at the Twin Cities Pro Am basketball league, after "coaching" his team to a victory. "Just the grit that he plays with, how physical he is. I think that's something (where) everyone can follow his lead just as far as how talented and tough he plays on both ends of the floor."

Toughness was something the Wolves' talented, yet physically immature, team lacked in certain areas last season. That much was displayed in their defensive numbers. Add in Butler's experience as a guy who's not only competed in the playoffs — a rare trait on the current Wolves' roster — but also won playoff games and series, and Jones said the addition of Butler was "major for our team."

And major for the Timberwolves' fan base. Jones knows that base well, having been a part of it since he was a kid. He hears how much people are currently talking about the Wolves.

"It was a big trade, it was a big move to bring in Jimmy Butler, obviously, so it's big news," Jones said. "It's going to get talked about and everyone's excited and really looking forward to next season."

But with that excitement comes raised expectations. Fans likely won't accept anything less than a playoff appearance after 13 years without one. The pressure is rising.

"We don't try to think about that, even though fans are excited," Jones said. "Maybe other people around the league notice it, but all we try to do is come in here, get better and improve on last year."

They'll look to do so without Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn, whom Minnesota sent to Chicago in return for Butler. Jones said it was tough to lose those two, "because you build a bond with your teammates."

"It's always hard when anyone gets traded, but it's a part of the business," Jones said. "You know what you're signing up for. It is what it is. We'll still remain friends, we've just got different jerseys now."

