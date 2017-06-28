Hughes rejoins Twins pitching staff

Instead, he got the call at 1:45 a.m. to rejoin the Twins in Boston, where a pair of rain delays had forced them to get six innings from their bullpen in Tuesday's 9-2 loss.

"Just happy to be back and contribute in whatever way I can," Hughes said. "It's all good."

Activated for the first time since landing on the disabled list with shoulder soreness on May 21, Hughes replaced veteran lefty Craig Breslow on the big-league roster. Breslow, saddled with a 5.28 earned-run average through 27 appearances, was placed on the 10-day DL with a sore left ribcage.

He threw 45 pitches while securing just three outs Tuesday and downplayed the severity of the injury, which will likely keep him out past the all-star break.

"I'm not going to point toward this as a reason for struggling a little bit over the last few weeks," Breslow said. "I think I'd rather say this is an opportunity to get completely healthy, to take a look at what has happened and maybe devise a bit of a new strategy to face right-handed hitters."

While Breslow held lefties to a .432 combined on-base/slugging percentage, righties had raked him to a .998 OPS in 90 plate appearances. Traditionally used as a situational lefty, Breslow had faced lefties in just 41 plate appearances as he morphed into a long reliever.

This is Breslow's first DL stint since opening the 2013 and 2014 seasons on the DL with minor shoulder issues while with the Red Sox. He said he has been bothering by periodic soreness in his left ribcage over the past 10 years but didn't think this setback was necessarily tied to his altered delivery.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said it may have had more to do with asking Breslow to work multiple innings. That role now likely falls to Hughes, who is hoping his fastball velocity, at 91-92 mph Sunday in the second of back-to-back outings, continues to tick up out of the bullpen.

FUTURES GAME NOMINEES

A pair of highly productive position players top the Twins' list of candidates for the All-Star Futures Game on July 9 in Miami. The roster could be announced as soon as Thursday.

Double-A Chattanooga shortstop Nick Gordon, the fifth overall pick in 2014, is fourth in the Southern League with both a .312 batting average and a combined on-base/slugging percentage of .866. Coming off a successful turn in the Arizona Fall League, the 21-year-old Gordon earned his organization's nomination for the prestigious event matching the sport's top prospects.

While the Twins sent only reliever J.T. Chargois to last year's event in San Diego, they could get a second selection this year with Triple-A Rochester center fielder Zack Granite. Named the organization's minor league player of the year in 2016, the former 14th-round pick out of Seton Hall (2013) is tearing up the International League.

Granite, 24, was leading the league in batting average (.371) and on-base percentage (.423) and ranked sixth in slugging (.515).

"The reports are as good as the numbers," Molitor said. "Competing every night, hitting lefties, hitting righties, using his weapons, including bunting and running the bases well. Don't know what's going to happen as far as when he'll get an opportunity, but he's certainly making everybody take notice."

BRIEFLY

Triple-A lefty Mason Melotakis cleared waivers and will remain with the organization after being outrighted off the 40-man roster on June 23. The news comes as a mild surprise after the former second-rounder posted a combined 2.28 ERA and five saves in 28 innings at the top two minor league levels.

Reliever Glen Perkins played catch Tuesday in Fort Myers after being shut down for a week because of tendinitis. Perkins, who received a cortisone shot, had no issues and a revised throwing program is being worked out as he attempts to make it back from major shoulder surgery on June 23, 2016.

Infielder Ehire Adrianza (stomach issue) will start his rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. He is slated to play shortstop, third base and left field in successive days and could be recalled to the big leagues as soon as Monday.

Right-hander Dillon Gee tossed three scoreless innings for Rochester on Wednesday in his Twins organization debut. He threw 47 pitches and allowed one hit (a leadoff double in the third) and a walk while striking out one.