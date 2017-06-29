And the pitcher for the Heron Lake amateur baseball team got his wish.

The Lakers used a big fifth inning to defeat the Cubs 10-5 Wednesday.

The first time the two teams met -- on June 4 -- the Lakers won 1-0 behind seven shutout innings from Eichenberger.

On Wednesday, he allowed three runs on four hits in eight innings.

His only blemish was a three-run home run by Worthington's Justin Saufley in the fourth inning.

HL scored a run in the fourth as Joey Kinley doubled and scored on Justin Jass' RBI triple.

However, Saufley answered with a big fly to take a 3-1 lead.

"We were up 1-0 and they got that three-run home run, but then I knew we were hitting the ball well, we just left guys on base," Eichenberger said. "We just broke that seal and runs were coming in. We were hitting the ball. It just opened up the door with that. I was more relaxed. It was more comfortable than 1-0."

The Lakers responded in a big way in the fifth. They scored seven runs on six hits to lead 8-3.

"I threw my curveball a lot more after that," Eichenberger said. "After the home run, I was like, 'I have to mix it up with something different.' The curveball was really working well and they were just hitting pop ups after that. I was in a big groove after I gave up the home run. It sort of relaxed me as well."

Austin Watkins drove in Jass in the seventh inning and Eichenberger drove in Watkins in the ninth for the team's final runs.

The Cubs scored twice in the ninth. Josh Wasmund led off the inning with a single and Saufley followed with a base hit. Ryan Swanson drove in a run and Eric Koob singled to plate a second run in the inning.

The Lakers host Lakefield on Sunday, while the Cubs host Truman the same day

Heron Lake 000 170 101 -- 10 17 0

Worthington 000 300 002 -- 5 7 3