Lake Mille Lacs hosted the Toyota Bassmaster Angler of the Year Championship in 2016 and is set to host the tournament again this upcoming September.

Here is the complete Bassmaster Magazine list of the top bass fishing lakes in the country for 2017:

12.) Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee

11.) Thousand Islands (St. Lawrence River), New York

10.) Falcon Lake, Texas

9.) Lake St. Clair, Michigan

8.) Santee Cooper Lakes, Marion and Moultrie, South Carolina

7.) Lake Erie, New York

6.) Lake Berryessa, California

5.) Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, California

4.) Shearon Harris Lake, North Carolina

3.) Clear Lake, California

2.) Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Texas

1.) Mille Lacs Lake, Minnesota