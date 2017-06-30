Cook: 'So, we were on the Seal River...'

It was a reminder of his mission as a writer — simply to pass along, in the oldest form, something he had witnessed. The sign may also have served as a kind of inspiration, a way to get around "writer's block." Keep it simple. Just tell your reader a story. Take him or her someplace, close or far away.

I was thinking about the significance of stories after a trip in the Canadian wilderness a short time ago. We go there to paddle in drinking-water-pure lakes, catch a few fish and see what we might see.

Something else always happens on these trips. The six of us are all of some advanced age, six or seven decades on the planet, carving out careers, piling up experiences, roaming around. We have stories. We're happy to share them.

By stories, I do not mean tall tales. I mean life experiences. Events that happened the week before or decades before.

So, while we catch fish or fry walleyes or watch the fire on those endless June evenings, we tell these stories. It's the same thing that happens at deer camps, on docks at cabins and when two friends meet for a glass of wine or a beer after work.

The stories we tell on the trail — like those of other settings — are not told to impress. The best stories may be lively or humorous or amazing, but they are told in good faith, straight out, without embellishment. On any given canoe trip, the stories might take us to the South Pole, the Gunflint Trail, Saganaga Lake, Roatan, Bhutan, Hudson Bay, Silver Bay, Biwabik or the Northwest Territories. They might involve walleyes, deer, moose, good food, bad food, storms, close calls, embarrassing moments or cultural confusion. The events depicted might have happened 50 years ago, last week or earlier in the day. It's possible to cover virtually all of that ground in the space of one campfire.

The telling of certain stories requires a measure of vulnerability on the teller's part. You learn something about people in that way. Some stories open your mind to possibilities you hadn't imagined before. Some of them may arouse a tinge of wistfulness or even envy because you realize the opportunity for some experiences has passed you by.

Mostly, though, as you rearrange a log on the fire and listen to a snippet of someone's life, you are simply transported to another place and time. You travel with the teller of the story to childhood or a faraway land or a meaningful encounter. You cannot come away from an evening of such stories without feeling lighter, happier or moved.

When these stories are told in gathering darkness around a flickering fire, woodsmoke rising to meet the first stars, it is nearly impossible not to feel that your life has been enriched. You look around at the firelight on the faces of your companions with a sense of gratitude. The warmth you feel at such times isn't all coming from the fire.

And when you sense that it's your time, you offer up an experience of your own.

"Tell me a story."

That's what we used to say when we curled up at bedtime with a grandma or grandpa, a mom or a dad. We haven't changed all that much.

