His biggest addition? Legitimacy — something the Timberwolves and their fans have been craving since Kevin Garnett was shipped off to Boston in 2007.

After a decade of ineptitude, the addition of Butler to one of the NBA's best young cores has the Timberwolves planted firmly on the map.

"We're talking about a top-15 player in the league," franchise big man Karl-Anthony Towns said, "and when you have a person like that on your team, it's a given that the game is going to be changed and the league is going to be looking at us differently.

"When you're talking about one of the top players in the NBA being added to your squad, the whole focus changes."

Previously, the goal for Minnesota was to end its 13-year playoff drought. Towns said he was already going to do that next season, with or without Butler. With him? Towns said the expectations have to be higher.

Tom Thibodeau, the Wolves coach and president of basketball operations, always talks about "not skipping any steps." Too late.

"I don't think making the playoffs is reasonable now," Towns said. "We've got to make it to the second round, third round. We've got to put ourselves in the finals."

The trio of Butler, Towns and Andrew Wiggins appears to stack up well against the best the league has to offer and should only get better. At 27, Butler, a third-team All-NBA player last season, is entering his prime. Towns, 21, barely missed All-NBA honors last season, and Andrew Wiggins, 22, had made big strides in each of his three pro seasons.

"This is what dynasties are made of," Towns said. "When you put players together with a bunch of talent and they mesh well, it makes dynasties. Nothing that started with the Warriors happened by accident. They built a dynasty. They put the right players with each other with the right personalities and everything meshed well."

Can the Wolves — who won 31 games last season — already be put on that level?

"When you have a talent like that next to the talent we have already, it's very scary," Towns said. "When you talk about Big Threes and you talk about LeBron, Dwyane (Wade) and all these great players and Chris Bosh together (in Miami), and you talk about Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant (with the Warriors); when you're talking about those Big Threes in the league in the same breath, now, we're in that conversation.

"It's rightfully so. We've put the work in in our lives, we've proved ourselves in the league and it's now time to take the next step."

When Butler was asked about Towns' statement, he smiled.

"I like the sound of it," he said, adding he isn't a fan of the term "super team." Everyone is mortal, Butler pointed out.

"I think we can be with the best of them. We definitely can," he said. "I just want to win. Big Three, big whatever, let's get some big wins. Let's get into these playoffs and make some noise. That's all I want to do."

That's all any basketball fan in the state has wanted from the Timberwolves for the past 13 seasons.

"These guys can really play. Put the ball in the basket. We're going to guard. We're going to get out in transition, put some highlights on ESPN SportsCenter, all that stuff," Butler said. "We're going to be tough. We're going to be tough.

"I'm looking forward just to play with these guys, because they play with so much joy. They have fun, and they want to get better, and when you put that all together on one team? I mean, they talk about the sky being the limit, but I think we can go a lot higher than that."

Butler and Towns agree, Minnesota wants to be playing past April ... and May.

"I think the reason you play this game is to win the championship," Butler said. "That bar is really high with the team. I'm not going to say make the playoffs, man. You've got to want to win, you've got to want to win every game, you've got to want to win a championship, so that's my goal and that's going to be our goal."