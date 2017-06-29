Walch told Zylstra the plan for the final minute and asked if the former Concordia Cobbers wideout was ready to make a play. Zylstra responded, "Absolutely" and then delivered.

Zylstra caught a 76-yard pass from quarterback Mike Reilly to move the ball inside the 5-yard line, setting up the game-winning field goal as time expired. Edmonton earned a 30-27 victory against the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League season opener.

"Afterward he was all smiles and he came up to me and gave me a big hug," said Zylstra, in his second year with Edmonton. "That's cool that the coaches trust me like that already. They're calling on me to make the big play. Other than that, it was just another football play to me."

That catch capped a productive game for Zylstra. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound target had seven receptions for 152 yards, averaging 21.7 yards a catch.

"With this offense, everybody is pretty much primary," said Zylstra, who played for Concordia from 2013-15. "Anybody can have one of these breakout games."

Zylstra, from Spicer, Minn., is more comfortable as he starts his second year as a professional. He knows the playbook and has a chemistry with his teammates.

"That builds confidence," said Zylstra. "I definitely feel a lot more comfortable this year."

Zylstra started to emerge near the end of last season, catching 34 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie campaign. He played in six regular-season games.

Zylstra said he trained in San Diego this past offseason with teammate Bryant Mitchell. Zylstra changed up his offseason program.

"I focused a lot more on (running) routes and speed," Zylstra said. "As a receiver your routes can never be good enough. I took that mentality."

The Eskimos host the Montreal Alouettes at 9 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Commonwealth Stadium in Week 2. Zylstra likes the talent and cohesion on the Eskimos.

"This is the most unselfish team that I've ever played for," Zylstra said. "Everybody wants to get the other guy open. It makes football so enjoyable. That's why I think this team has something special to it."

Zylstra said he relishes being able to play pro football. The subject usually comes up when he talks to his mom, Marcia.

"That's something I've had a dream of since I was a little kid," Brandon said. "I couldn't be happier. I tell my mom that all the time. This is what I've wanted to do."