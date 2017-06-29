NYCFC cruises past Minnesota United

Alexander Callens, Jack Harrison and David Villa scored for New York City, which is on a five-game unbeaten run in MLS play.

Minnesota grabbed an early lead when NYCFC keeper Eirik Johansen failed to secure what looked like a non-threatening ball into the box. United forward Christian Ramirez was in the right spot at the right time, collecting Johansen's bobble and putting Minnesota ahead 1-0 in the ninth minute.

Callens tied the score in the 38th minute, scoring off an elongated give-and-go with Ben Sweat deep in the box.

Harrison delivered the go-ahead goal, finishing a well-timed, accurate left-to-right cross from Rodney Wallace with a header in the 52nd minute. It was Harrison's eighth goal of the season.

Villa added an insurance goal 11 minutes later, scoring off an assist from Harrison. Heading down the right sideline, Villa made a lightning-quick cut toward the middle of the field, got past a pair of United defenders and fired home a left-footer.

Villa's goal capped an overall dominant performance by NYCFC, which outshot Minnesota 20-6 and had 13 more crosses than United.

The news wasn't all good for NYCFC, though.

Defender Ronald Matarrita, who was making his first start after missing several weeks recovering from an injury, left the game after hurting his right foot. Matarrita appeared in serious pain while being evaluated on the sideline.