Wolves agree to deal with Taj Gibson

Gibson, 32, played under Thibodeau for five years in Chicago. He provides needed depth to a frontcourt that features Karl-Anthony Towns and Gorgui Dieng.

Whether Dieng or Gibson starts alongside Towns this fall remains to be seen, but Thibodeau might not think it matters.

"Taj could fit into any team in any role, and that's the thing that you really respect about him," Thibodeau said about Gibson in April.

"He not only embraces the role that you ask him to play, he stars in it. So you need him to start? He'll start and play great. You ask him to come off the bench, he's got a great motor (and) he can come off the bench. He's one of those guys where it doesn't take him five minutes to warm up. You (can just) put him in."

The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged nine points and 4.5 rebounds in 21 minutes a game last year in a season he split between Chicago and Oklahoma City. In five seasons under Thibodeau, Gibson averaged nine points and six rebounds.

Thibodeau now has acquired two of his former Bulls players — Gibson and Jimmy Butler — this offseason.

Thibodeau got his hands on Gibson early in the forward's career and helped mold him into a good NBA player.

Minnesota renounced the rights to Shabazz Muhammad, making him an unrestricted free agent a source confirmed. That opened the room to sign Gibson. Gibson's deal eats up all but about $3 million in Minnesota's current salary cap space, though it could still create more space via trades.

The signing of Gibson continues a trend in which the Timberwolves are adding experience. This offseason, the Wolves have lost the likes of Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn, Ricky Rubio and Shabazz Muhammad and added veterans such as Jimmy Butler (27), Jeff Teague (29) and Gibson.

"The makeover continues," NBA analyst Tom Penn said on ESPN. "This is a different deal now. Veteran, veteran, veteran, then the two young guns that they're really building around (in Towns and Andrew Wiggins). This is Tom Thibodeau at his best. It's a great makeover in Minnesota. They're legit in the West."

Gibson is not a shooting threat, which Minnesota desperately needs, but can finish in the paint, adds toughness and defense and knows Thibodeau's systems and expectations.

Gibson ranked 13th out of 82 NBA power forwards in defensive real plus-minus, a stat that measures an individual player's impact on team defensive performance.

"He brings energy everyday. When he walks into the gym, when he walks into the building there's a bounce in his step," Thibodeau said in April.

"He's not an energy taker, he's an energy giver. He's a team-first guy all the way. He's had a terrific career and he's a two-way player, and they're hard to find in this league. He's got great feet, can guard multiple positions. He's been a terrific pro, he's had a great career and he's a huge asset on any team that he plays for, and great person on top of that."