Minnesota United's run of home games begins July 4

With a dismal road record (0-7-2) in the first half of its debut season in Major League Soccer, the Loons have been much better (5-3-1) at their temporary home at the University of Minnesota football stadium.

This stretch is an opportunity for the Loons rack up points before their nomadic end of the season, when they play eight of the final 11 games on the road. The Crew (8-10-1) have lost four of five games in all competitions since the start of June, including a 2-0 loss to Atlanta on Saturday, their first home shutout of the year.

Minnesota's run of home games through Aug. 5 also is a chance to garner an uptick in turnout while the Twin Cities sports scene has fewer in-season options. The Loons have averaged an announced crowd of 20,115 in nine home games, which is 12th in the 22-team league. The league average is 21,300, with fellow expansion club Atlanta setting the bar with a league-best at 46,696 per match.

"I think our support has been absolutely fabulous so far," said Heath, who makes it a point to acknowledge the supporters in the east end after every match.

While Heath was livid after squandering two points during the 2-2 draw with Vancouver on June 24, others saw a team that fought back from a 2-0 halftime deficit. That draw followed a 3-2 victory June 21 over Portland, a team that buried the Loons 5-1 in the season opener.

"The people that I've talked to have really enjoyed the last two or three (home) games," Heath said. "Even the comeback, they took a lot of satisfaction."

Without a league game until July 19, the Loons players will receive a much-needed few days off after Tuesday's game. The Loons have only one healthy center back, Joe Greenspan, and will have a makeshift back line against the Crew.

Two United center backs are on international duty — Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica) and Jermaine Taylor (Jamaica) — and Brent Kallman is out with an medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee. Vadim Demidov, who was a part of the bad start to the season, has been out of favor since then and is now sidelined with a left knee injury.

With opportunity to rest on the horizon, goalie Bobby Shuttleworth is trying to keep his teammates from looking ahead before Tuesday's game.

"It's got to be out of our brains, and we've got to be 100 percent focused on this game on Tuesday," Shuttleworth said. "Getting the points and trying to keep ourselves kind of linked to the rest of the pack for the playoffs."