Reilly, 23, a former University of Minnesota star from Chanhassen, struggled to stick in the NHL last season, scoring one goal in 17 games. He spent most of his time with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, leading defensemen with 30 points (5 goals, 25 assists) in 57 games.

Reilly will be given ample opportunity to crack the NHL roster permanently this season, as general manager Chuck Fletcher has said that he expects Reilly to compete for a spot on the blue line.

Reilly presumably will compete with Olofsson for a starting spot after the Wild signed veteran defenseman Kyle Quincey on the opening day of free agency.

Development camp opens Saturday

The Wild will reconvene at the Xcel Energy Center later this week when the team hosts their annual development camp for prospects.

That camp will span six days starting Saturday with a total of 42 players scheduled to attend, including Luke Kunin, Jordan Greenway, Sam Anas, Justin Kloos, Avery Peterson and Carson Soucy.

Five players from this year's draft class will be there: Ivan Lodnia (third round), Mason Shaw (fourth), Bryce Misley (fourth), Jacob Golden (fifth) and Nick Swaney (seventh).

The on-ice sessions will be led by Minnesota Wild assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson and Bob Woods, Iowa Wild head coach Derek Lalonde and associate coach David Cunniff, along with Wild assistant general manager Andrew Brunette, director of player development Brad Bombardir, player development coach Richard Park, skating skills coach Andy Ness and goaltender development coach Frederic Chabot.

This year's development camp will feature two scrimmages — 30-minute running time halves — that are open to the public at Xcel Energy Center. Those scrimmages are at 2:30 p.m. July 11 and 5 p.m. July 13. Gate 1 will open to the public 30 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage.

The Wild also will host a block party, presented by Wells Fargo, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 13 at the Seven Corners parking lot across West Seventh Street from the Xcel. The block party will feature appearances by Wild players and prospects participating in the development camp. The event's festivities will include a DJ, local food trucks, beverage stations, interactive games and other outdoor activities.