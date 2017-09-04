Golf: Taylor edges Brown in thrilling Labor Day Classic

It was on the second playoff hole that Taylor, who missed a perfect opportunity to win the tournament on the first playoff hole (the par-3 10th), seemed assured of getting the job done on the 17th when Brown badly mishit a chip shot short of the green. But then it was Taylor who mis-hit hit a much shorter chip shot off of the fringe. When Brown then struck an outstanding chip to give himself an excellent shot at one-putting, chances appeared good that there would be at least one more playoff hole.

Taylor ended that speculation, however, when he drew out his putter and sunk the winner.

Taylor, from Booneville, Iowa, thus won his second Labor Day Classic tournament, his first coming in 2013. Brown, from Plymouth, took an 18-0 LDC record with him into the Final Four. Monday marked his sixth consecutive Final Four appearance, and he came away a winner in 2000, 2002, 2012 and 2016.

But not this time.

On a day where pin placements were challenging, greens were quick, and the grass was thick, Brown held the lead in the round of four for most of the 18 regular holes. But Taylor rallied after going three strokes down after 14, and the eventual conclusion was one few spectators will ever forget.

Sunshine was already beginning to fade as day turned to early evening and the two combatants began their first sudden-death hole. All looked lost for Brown when he missed a putt from five feet. All Taylor needed to do was sink one from two and a half feet and the tournament would be his. But he missed, too.

“I putted that ball above the hole, and you just cannot be there,” Taylor said later. “After getting a look at Tony’s, I knew the putt was going to bear a little right. … I made the mistake of letting the blade come a little open.”

As for Brown’s miss, he explained, “I had a five-footer that was dead straight and I thought I had to hit it a little to the right. I was getting ready to shake his hand. I was dead gone at that point.”

Nope. On to the 17th.

On the par-5 17th, Brown rested his second shot about 30 yards to the right front of the green on a bare patch of ground (smack dab on a cart patch) while Taylor stroked his second shot to the fringe of the green on the left. After Brown’s mis-hit, he again looked dead in the water. All Taylor had to do was make a short chip close enough to one-putt.

Both golfers faced more difficult shots than it appeared.

“That green runs so hard away from you, so it’s such a hard shot. And I was trying to hit a perfect shot,” Brown said.

Instead, the shot went only a few feet closer to the hole. Surely, he’d lost the tournament at that moment.

Not quite, however. Brown’s flub from the fringe opened the tournament up to either party again -- until, alas, Taylor made the shot of the day.

“That was probably the worst lie around the green that I’ve ever had. It was a bird’s nest lie,” Taylor recalled the lie that preceded his mis-hit. “I was just trying to get that ball to lie on the fringe and roll toward the green.”

It didn’t get that far, but it was close enough to the actual green that Taylor went for his putter.

“Where it did land, even though it was on the fringe, the grain was with me. I knew that the ball was going to go out of there fairly smoothly. Luckily, I hit the right line and the right speed, and it went in,” he said.

When the shot was made, both golfers embraced on the green.

“You feel bad ending up on the wrong side of it, but hats off to Bret. He’s a really good guy and he made the shots when he needed them,” said Brown.

“I’ve played six of them now and I’ve won two,” said Taylor. “My dad always said, ‘OK, you’ve won one, now go ahead and win two. Now when I call him he’s gonna say, ‘You’ve won two, now go ahead and win a third one.”

That may or may not happen, but on Monday the husky 52-year-old was savoring the second.

“It validates the first one,” he declared.

Taylor and Brown were joined in Monday’s Final Four by Jon Emerson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Brett Benson of Odebolt, Iowa. After 18 holes, Taylor and Brown finished with 2-over-par 73s. Emerson and Benson both carded 78.

Halfway through the Final Four round, it seemed evident that the championship was going to reside in either Brown or Taylor’s hands. While Emerson and Benson lost strokes, Brown made a big 8-foot putt on the 14th hole to go even while Taylor lost a stroke to go three over par.

But one hole later, Taylor cut the margin to a single stroke after hitting an outstanding second shot onto the 15th green. They were deadlocked after 17, and they remained tied after 18 when Brown -- missing the fairway and behind a bunch of trees -- made a superlative shot to leave him just short of the green.

The show got even better after that.