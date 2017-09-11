WHS Cross Country fundraiser is Thursday
WORTHINGTON — The public is invited to patronize the Worthington Trojans cross country concession stand from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday during the annual Turkey Trot race at the former Prairie View Golf Links.
Burgers, homemade bars, fruit, chips, beverages and other items will be available for purchase. Proceeds will be used to buy warm-ups for the 60-plus runners, who range in age from seventh through 12th grade.
The Turkey Trot is the only home cross country meet for the Trojan runners this season.