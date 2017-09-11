Unlike 2015, when they found themselves in chase mode until the Royals eliminated them on the season's final weekend, the Twins are still playing from the lead, at least when it comes to the chance to play at least one postseason game in another team's park.

At the moment, the wild-card host appears to be the New York Yankees, who dropped that very game to the Houston Astros just two years ago. Should the Yankees rally to overtake the Boston Red Sox, currently 3 1/2 games ahead in the race for the American League East crown, the second AL wild card would be a ticket to Fenway Park, where they lost an elimination game as recently as last year's division series against the Cleveland Indians.

Speaking of the Indians, they entered play Monday, Sept. 11, with an 18-game winning streak that had pushed their AL Central lead to a season-high 13 games over the Twins. Their magic number down to seven, the Indians had essentially wrapped up their second straight division title, leaving the Twins to consider the relative merits of their wild-card competition.

Should a Game 163 be required among wild-card combatants, the Twins would host games against the Angels, Orioles, Royals and Rangers. The Twins would have to go on the road against the Rays or Mariners.

YANKEES (77-65)

Wild-card status: Hold 3 1/2-game lead for first wild card

Home games remaining: Orioles (4), Twins (3), Royals (1), Rays (3), Blue Jays (3)

Road games remaining: Rays (3), Blue Jays (3)

Ex-Twin factor: LHP Jaime Garcia had gone 0-2 with a 5.11 earned-run average in five starts since the Yankees acquired him for two pitching prospects on July 30. He was skipped in his most recent turn in the rotation.

TWINS (74-69)

Wild-card status: Hold one-game lead for second wild card

Home games remaining: Padres (2), Blue Jays (4), Tigers (3.

Road games remaining: Yankees (3), Tigers (4), Indians (3)

X-factor: 3B Miguel Sano has missed more than three weeks with a stress reaction in his left shin. The Twins have gone 12-10 without him but his power bat energizes their lineup, especially against lefties.

ANGELS (73-70)

Wild-card status: Trail Twins by 1 game

Home games remaining: Astros (3), Rangers (3), Indians (3), Mariners (3)

Road games remaining: Astros (3), White Sox (4)

Ex-Twin factor: RHP Ricky Nolasco is 42 2/3 innings shy of converting a $13 million club option for 2018 into a player option. All 11 of his quality starts came by Aug. 1.

ROYALS (71-71)

Wild-card status: Trail Twins by 2 1/2 games

Home games remaining: White Sox (3), Tigers (3), Diamondbacks (3)

Road games remaining: Indians (4), Blue Jays (3), White Sox (3), Yankees (1)

Ex-Twin factor: RHP Peter Moylan was holding right-handed batters to a .160 batting average and a .481 OPS.

RANGERS (71-71)

Wild-card status: Trail Twins by 2 1/2 games

Home games remaining: Mariners (4), Astros (3), Athletics (4)

Road games remaining: Angels (3), Mariners (3), Athletics (3)

Ex-Twin factor: CF Carlos Gomez had just two home runs in 20 games since taking a controversial trot after connecting off Bartolo Colon at Target Field on Aug. 4.

ORIOLES (71-72)

Wild-card status: Trail Twins by 3 games

Home games remaining: Red Sox (3), Rays (4)

Road games remaining: Blue Jays (3), Yankees (4), Pirates (2), Rays (3)

Ex-Twin factor: SS J.J. Hardy, finishing out a three-year, $40 million contract, has been out since June 20 after being hit by pitch on the right wrist. Former first-rounder Tim Beckham, acquired from the Rays on July 31, has hit .348 with eight homers in 38 games.

MARINERS (71-72)

Wild-card status: Trail Twins by 3 games

Home games remaining: Rangers (3), Indians (3)

Road games remaining: Rangers (4), Astros (3), Athletics (3), Angels (3)

Ex-Twin factor: LHP Andrew Albers, acquired from the Braves' Triple-A club on Aug. 12, had gone 4-1 with a 2.67 ERA in five starts.

RAYS (71-73)

Wild-card status: Trail Twins by 3 1/2 games

Home games remaining: Yankees (3), Red Sox (3), Cubs (2), Orioles (3)

Road games remaining: Orioles (4), Yankees (3)

Ex-Twin factor: While Trevor Plouffe has bounced to a bench role after spending the first half with the A's, catcher Wilson Ramos was slugging .529 over his past 68 at-bats after a slow start in his return from knee surgery.