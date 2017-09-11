Conor Rhoda named Gophers' starting quarterback

"He's earned that," Fleck said Monday, Sept. 11.

Rhoda, a senior from Cretin-Derham Hall, shared snaps with Demry Croft, a sophomore from Rockford, Ill., in the first six quarters of the season. But after Croft fumbled and lost the ball after not falling on it before halftime of Saturday's game in Corvallis, Ore., Rhoda took the majority of the reps in the second half against the Beavers.

Fleck added that Rhoda being named the official starter—which begins Saturday against Middle Tennessee at TCF Bank Stadium—doesn't mean Rhoda will take every snap going forward.

Against Oregon State, Rhoda was 7 for 8 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown, with six rushes for 14 yards. Croft, who didn't complete a pass, ran for a 64-yard touchdown late in the game. Croft's fumble—which was more glaring because he's coached to fall on the ball instead of trying to pick it up—led to a Beavers touchdown that cut the Gophers' lead to 17-14.

For the second-straight week, Rhoda connected with Eric Johnson on a touchdown pass over 60 yards. Their 64-yard connection against the Beavers bested their 61-yard pass-and-catch in the opener against Buffalo, a 17-7 victory.

"I noticed that Conor is a lot more comfortable now," Johnson said Saturday. "I see it each week. He's getting more and more comfortable with his ideas that he is going do."

While Rhoda started Saturday's game as well as the season opener against Buffalo on Aug. 31, Croft started the second half against Buffalo and figured to get more playing time in the second half against Oregon State.

Fleck's decision to go with Rhoda in the second half paid off as Rhoda managed a Gophers running game that overpowered the Beavers 28-0 in the second half. Rhoda was 2 for 2 passing for 22 yards in the second half against Oregon State.

Rhoda and Croft, who both entered the season with 17 career passing attempts, were locked in a quarterback competition throughout fall camp. Fleck named them both starters on Aug. 17, reasoning his decision on the ability to give the two quarterbacks much-needed game experience.

Fleck wanted to see one of them emerge as a leader, and said he saw Rhoda step forward in the win over Oregon State. "(Saturday) was the first time I watched Conor Rhoda control a football team," he said Saturday.

Rhoda was a calming influence on the Gophers' offense and properly handled clock management for a team that had a dominating advantage in time of possession (38:16 to 21:44). After being unsatisfied with the sideline enthusiasm against Buffalo, Rhoda also was encouraging to the defense and special-teams units.

In the Aug. 31 opener against Buffalo, Rhoda started the game and played seven series. He completed 12 of 21 passes for 176 yards, with the TD and an interception in the red zone. Croft started the second half and played in five drives, completing 7 of 11 passes for 63 yards and adding six rushes for 32 yards.